PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 29

Karachi Kings locked horns with Peshawar Zalmi in the 29th match of PSL 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, March 11.

Peshawar has climbed from the third spot to claim the top position in the PSL Points table after a two-run victory over Karachi. They concluded the league stage with six victories and three losses in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans and Islamabad United have dropped one position each, now holding the second and third spots, respectively. However, Multan still have the opportunity to secure the top spot by defeating Quetta Gladiators in their upcoming game on Tuesday.

Quetta remains in the fourth position with five wins in nine matches. The last two spots in the table also remain unchanged, with Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars holding the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Babar's fifty and Aamer's last-over bowling brilliance propel Peshawar to table summit

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi set a sub-par target of 147 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Saim Ayub (19) and Babar Azam formed a 55-run opening partnership. After Saim's departure, Mohammad Haris (13) couldn't make the most of his time on the field. While wickets continued to fall at the opposite end, Babar displayed resilience and crafted a notable half-century. However, Zahid Mahmood and Shan Masood combined to run him out.

Rovman Powell (30) was the only player to reach double-figures while the rest were bowled out in single digits. Arafat Minhas proved to be the most economical bowler for Karachi Kings, securing one wicket while conceding just 11 runs in his four-over spell.

In response, Tim Siefert (41) and James Vince (21) got Karachi to a fine start. However, the top order crumbled in three successive overs. Shoaib Malik's 22 and Irfan Khan's unbeaten 39 off 26 balls played a pivotal role in steering Karachi into a commanding position.

In the last over, four runs were needed on the final ball after Anwar Ali accumulated 13 runs in the initial five deliveries, including two fours. However, a superb delivery from Aamer Jamel limited Irfan to just one run.

Babar Azam was awarded Player of The Match for his 46-ball 51-run knock, featuring six boundaries.

