PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 25

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of PSL 2024 at Rawalpindi Stadium on Friday, March 8.

Multan Sultan continue to dominate at the top after qualifying for the playoffs with six wins in eight matches. Meanwhile, Peshawar jumped from fourth spot to second and advanced to the playoffs after beating Gladiators by 76 runs. They have a positive +0.148 NRR with five wins and three losses in nine games.

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators descended one position each to claim the third and fourth spot respectively. Both teams have won four games in the PSL 2024.

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are holding the following spots with three and six points, respectively. However, Qalandars are eliminated from the playoffs race.

Babar Azam's fifty and Saim Ayub's versatile performance propel Zalmi to playoffs

On Friday, Peshawar Zalmi met Quetta Gladiators where the latter won the toss and chose to bowl. Peshawar posted a massive 196-run target for the loss of eight wickets.

Saim Ayub (30 off12) and Babar Azam stitched a 46-run partnership before Saim’s was dismissed in the fourth over. Babar (53) completed his half-century with Mohammad Harris (20) to build a 47-run stand.

Following Haseebullah Khan’s wicket, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (33) and Rovman Powell’s unbeaten 28 off 25 helped Peshawar post a challenging total. Akeal Hosein was the pick of the Gladiators’ bowlers with a four-wicket haul while Sohail Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Hasnain picked up a wicket each.

In response, Peshawar secured two wickets for Jason Roy (16) and Saud Shakeel (24) inside the powerplay. Later, Saim sent back the Quetta’s captain Rilee Rossouw, and Khawaja Nafay to the pavilion in the eighth over.

As the game progressed, wickets kept falling in regular intervals as Peshawar dominated the opposition and restricted them to 120/10 in 17.5 overs. Khurram Shahzad, Luke Wood, and Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets each while Naveen-ul-Haq and Aamer Jamal claimed one apiece.

