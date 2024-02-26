PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Arif Yaqoob

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Monday, February 26, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Islamabad won the toss and elected to bowl. Saim Ayub and Babar Azam provided a solid start to Peshawar. They added 77 runs for the first wicket before Saim Ayub was dismissed after scoring 38 runs off 21 deliveries. The next few batters couldn’t continue the momentum.

However, Babar held on to one end and remained unbeaten in the end. He notched up his second century in PSL and scored 111 runs off just 63 deliveries. Peshawar posted a total of 201 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Islamabad lost their two wickets for 50 runs and had a slow start. Colin Munro and Azam Khan shined with the bat and notched up 70-plus runs. Azam was the highest scorer with 75 runs off 30 deliveries.

The match went into the last over and Islamabad required 19 runs to win. Salman Irshad gave away 10 runs and helped Peshawar win the game by eight runs. Arif Yaqoob was the pick of the bowlers for Peshawar and took five wickets for 27 runs in four overs.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 5* 5 1 330 111* 82.5 218 151.37 1 2 - 35 7 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 5 5 2 270 104* 90 169 159.76 1 2 - 20 11 3 Hendricks (MS)"}">RR Hendricks (MS) 5 5 1 246 79* 61.5 181 135.91 - 3 - 24 8 4 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 5 5 1 208 72* 52 144 144.44 - 3 - 21 8 5 Mohammad Rizwan (MS)"}">Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 5 5 - 187 82 37.4 149 125.5 - 2 1 19 9 6 Saim Ayub (PZ) 5* 5 - 175 88 35 114 153.5 - 1 1 14 9 7 Agha Salman (IU) 4* 4 1 163 64* 54.33 105 155.23 - 2 - 16 6 8 JJ Roy (QG) 4 4 - 148 75 37 100 148 - 1 - 20 4 9 Saud Shakeel (QG) 4 4 - 140 74 35 89 157.3 - 1 - 17 6 10 KA Pollard (KK) 3 3 2 135 58 135 83 162.65 - 1 - 9 10

Babar Azam has jumped to first place from third and has amassed a total of 330 runs in five matches at an average of 82.5. Rassie van der Dussen has slipped to second place and has 270 runs to his name in five matches at an average of 90.

Reeza Hendricks has moved to third place from second and has scored 246 runs in five games at a strike rate of 135.91. Shahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Rizwan continue to remain in the next two places, having made 208 and 187 runs, respectively.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS) 5 5 120 20 1 112 13 3/19 8.61 5.6 9.23 - - 2 Arif Yaqoob (PZ) 3 3 66 11 - 91 8 5/27 11.37 8.27 8.25 - 1 3 DJ Willey (MS) 5 5 114 19 - 140 8 3/37 17.5 7.36 14.25 - - 4 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 4 4 96 16 - 122 7 3/18 17.42 7.62 13.71 - - 5 Usama Mir (MS)"}">Usama Mir (MS) 5 5 120 20 - 138 7 2/29 19.71 6.9 17.14 - - 6 L Wood (PZ) 5 5 119 19.5 1 155 7 2/13 22.14 7.81 17 - - 7 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 5 5 120 20 1 161 7 3/33 23 8.05 17.14 - - 8 Abbas Afridi (MS) 5 5 114 19 - 164 7 3/33 23.42 8.63 16.28 - - 9 Salman Irshad (PZ) 5 5 114 19 - 190 7 3/38 27.14 10 16.28 - - 10 Mir Hamza (KK) 3 3 72 12 - 89 6 3/28 14.83 7.41 12 - -

Mohammad Ali is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken 13 wickets in five matches at an average of 8.61. Arif Yaqoob has jumped to second place with eight wickets in three matches at an average of 11.37.

David Willey has moved to third place from second and has picked eight wickets in five matches at an average of 17.5. Abrar Ahmed has slipped to fourth position from third and has seven wickets to his name in four matches at an average of 17.42.

Usama Mir has dropped to fifth place from fourth and has picked seven wickets in five matches at an average of 19.71.

