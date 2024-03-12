PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Naveen-ul-Haq

Karachi Kings took on Peshawar Zalmi in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Monday, March 12, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Peshawar won the toss and elected to bat.

They scored 147 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Babar Azam was the highest scorer for the team and made his fifth half-century of the season. Rovman Powell made 30 runs off 18 deliveries and was only the second batter who crossed the 20-run mark for Peshawar. Daniel Sams, Zahid Mahmood, Arafat Minhas, and Hasan Ali took one wicket each for Karachi.

Karachi could make 145 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by two runs. Tim Seifert was the highest scorer for the team and made 41 runs off 30 deliveries. Naveen-ul-Haq took two wickets for 23 runs in four overs for Peshawar.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 9 9 1 498 111* 62.25 335 148.65 1 5 1 56 11 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 7 7 2 364 104* 72.8 235 154.89 1 3 - 25 16 3 Usman Khan (MS) 4 4 2 316 106* 158 171 184.79 2 1 - 39 10 4 Saud Shakeel (QG) 8 8 1 309 88* 44.14 214 144.39 - 2 - 30 14 5 C Munro (IU) 9 9 - 309 84 34.33 222 139.18 - 3 - 32 12 6 RR Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9 7 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 9 9 - 297 82 33 239 124.26 - 3 2 28 11 8 Shadab Khan (IU) 9 9 2 278 80 39.71 191 145.54 - 3 - 22 13 9 Saim Ayub (PZ) 9 9 - 271 88 30.11 171 158.47 - 1 1 21 17 10 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 8 8 1 266 72* 38 199 133.66 - 3 - 31 8

Babar Azam is still the leading run-scorer this season. He has scored 498 runs in nine matches at an average of 62.25 and a strike rate of 148.65.

Rassie van der Dussen is the second-highest run-scorer and has 364 runs to his name in seven games at an average of 72.8.

Usman Khan has maintained his position in third place and has amassed 316 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 184.79.

Saud Shakeel continues to remain in fourth position and has made 309 runs in eight matches at an average of 44.14.

Colin Munro has scored 309 runs as well and is the fifth-highest run-scorer. He has a batting average of 34.33.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 9 9 216 36 - 307 18 6/40 17.05 8.52 12 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 9 9 204 34 1 274 16 3/19 17.12 8.05 12.75 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 8 8 192 32 - 242 14 3/18 17.28 7.56 13.71 - - 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 9 9 216 36 1 310 14 3/33 22.14 8.61 15.42 - - 5 Hasan Ali (KK) 10 10 228 38 - 314 14 4/15 22.42 8.26 16.28 1 - 6 AJ Hosein (QG) 8 8 192 32 - 248 13 4/23 19.07 7.75 14.76 1 - 7 Zaman Khan (LQ) 9 9 192 32 - 316 11 4/37 28.72 9.87 17.45 1 - 8 Abbas Afridi (MS) 6 6 138 23 - 204 10 3/33 20.4 8.86 13.8 - - 9 Mir Hamza (KK) 7 7 151 25.1 - 223 10 3/28 22.3 8.86 15.1 - - 10 DJ Willey (MS) 8 8 186 31 - 238 10 3/37 23.8 7.67 18.6 - -

Usama Mir continues to remain at the top of this list of the bowlers with the most wickets. He has taken 18 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17.05.

Mohammad Ali has picked 16 wickets in nine games at an average of 17.12 and is still the second-highest wicket-taker.

Abrar Ahmed is still in third place and has picked 14 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.28.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has picked 14 wickets as well in nine games at an average of 22.14. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker this season.

Hasan Ali has moved to fifth position from sixth and has taken a total of 14 wickets in 10 games.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler on Monday. He took two wickets in four matches for 23 runs and bowled a maiden over as well. He is on 16th place on this list.

