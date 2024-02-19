PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings (Updated) ft. Reeza Hendricks and Mohammad Ali

Two matches were played on the second day of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 (Sunday, February 18). Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs in the first game while Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings by 55 runs in the second match.

Looking at the first game, Quetta Gladiators posted a mammoth total of 206/5 after being put into bat. Openers Jason Roy (75) and Saud Shakeel (74) struck splendid half-centuries, setting the tone with a brilliant 157-run partnership. Salman Irshad bagged three wickets for Peshawar with the ball.

In reply, Peshawar put up a brave chase but unfortunately fell short in the end, being restricted to 190/6. Openers Saim Ayub (42) and skipper Babar Azam (68) got them off to a bright start, adding 91 runs for the first wicket.

However, they began to lose wickets at regular intervals as none of the other batters could stand tall. Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for the Gladiators with figures of 2/29.

In the next game of the day, Multan Sultans batted first, scoring 185/2. Reeza Hendricks top-scored with an unbeaten 79 while Dawid Malan scored a useful 52 as well.

Karachi Kings failed to scale the target down and could only manage to score 130/8. They lost a couple of early wickets and could not recover from the early blows. Shoaib Malik (53) and skipper Shan Masood (30) were their notable batters in this game.

Mohammad Ali (3), David Willey (2), and Abbas Afridi (2) were among the wickets for Multan.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RR Hendricks (MS) 1 1 1 79 79* - 54 146.29 - 1 - 7 3 2 JJ Roy (QG) 1 1 - 75 75 75 48 156.25 - 1 - 9 2 3 Saud Shakeel (QG) 1 1 - 74 74 74 47 157.44 - 1 - 6 4 4 Shadab Khan (IU) 1 1 1 74 74* - 41 180.48 - 1 - 6 5 5 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 1 1 1 71 71* - 41 173.17 - 1 - 4 3 6 Babar Azam (PZ) 1 1 - 68 68 68 42 161.9 - 1 - 4 4 7 Agha Salman (IU) 1 1 1 64 64* - 31 206.45 - 1 - 7 3 8 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 1 1 - 57 57 57 36 158.33 - 1 - 8 1 9 Shoaib Malik (KK) 1 1 - 53 53 53 35 151.42 - 1 - 5 2 10 DJ Malan (MS) 1 1 - 52 52 52 41 126.82 - 1 - 4 1

Reeza Hendricks is at the top of the PSL 2024 most run-getters list with 79 runs. Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy (75) closely follows him in the second position. Fellow team-mate Saud Shakeel (74) takes the third position.

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan dropped three spots down to number four with 74 runs as well. Rassie van der Dussen also slipped three places to the fifth position. Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam is in the sixth position with 68 runs.

Agha Salman (64) saw a decline of four spots, and placed at number seven. Sahibzada Farhan also fell four places to number eight. Shoaib Malik (53) and Dawid Malan (52) take the last two positions respectively.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS) 1 1 24 4 - 23 3 3/23 7.66 5.75 8 - - 2 Salman Irshad (PZ) 1 1 24 4 - 38 3 3/38 12.66 9.5 8 - - 3 Abbas Afridi (MS) 1 1 18 3 - 16 2 2/16 8 5.33 9 - - 4 DJ Willey (MS) 1 1 24 4 - 22 2 2/22 11 5.5 12 - - 5 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 1 1 24 4 - 29 2 2/29 14.5 7.25 12 - - 6 TS Mills (IU) 1 1 24 4 - 45 2 2/45 22.5 11.25 12 - - 7 Usama Mir (MS) 1 1 24 4 - 14 1 1/14 14 3.5 24 - - 8 Salman Fayyaz (LQ) 1 1 14 2.2 - 23 1 1/23 23 9.85 14 - - 9 Shadab Khan (IU) 1 1 24 4 - 24 1 1/24 24 6 24 - - 10 Mohammad Amir (QG) 1 1 24 4 - 29 1 1/29 29 7.25 24 - -

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Ali tops the PSL 2024 bowling charts with three wickets. Peshawar Zalmi's Salman Irshad is in the second position with three scalps as well. Abbas Afridi (2), David Willey (2), and Abrar Ahmed (2) take the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively.

Tymal Mills (2) dropped by five places to number six. Usama Mir (1) is in the seventh position. Salman Fayyaz (1) slipped from second to the eighth position while Shadab dropped six spots to number nine.

Mohammad Amir (1) takes the 10th position in this list.

