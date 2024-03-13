PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators (Updated) ft. Mohammad Rizwan and David Willey

Multan Sultans took on Quetta Gladiators in the 30th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Tuesday, March 12, at the National Stadium in Karachi. Quetta won the toss and elected to bowl.

Multan posted a total of 185 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan and Johnson Charles made a half-century each for Multan. Mohammad Amir was the pick of the bowlers for Quetta and took two wickets for 40 runs in four overs.

Quetta were bundled out for 106 runs in 15.5 overs and lost the match by 79 runs. David Willey and Usama Mir took three wickets each for Multan.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 9 9 1 498 111* 62.25 335 148.65 1 5 1 56 11 2 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 10 10 - 366 82 36.6 286 127.97 - 4 2 29 15 3 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 7 7 2 364 104* 72.8 235 154.89 1 3 - 25 16 4 Usman Khan (MS) 5 5 2 337 106* 112.33 194 173.71 2 1 - 42 10 5 Saud Shakeel (QG) 9 9 1 323 88* 40.37 223 144.84 - 2 - 31 15 6 C Munro (IU) 9 9 - 309 84 34.33 222 139.18 - 3 - 32 12 7 RR Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9 8 Shadab Khan (IU) 9 9 2 278 80 39.71 191 145.54 - 3 - 22 13 9 Saim Ayub (PZ) 9 9 - 271 88 30.11 171 158.47 - 1 1 21 17 10 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 8 8 1 266 72* 38 199 133.66 - 3 - 31 8

Babar Azam is still the leading run-scorer and has amassed a total of 498 runs in nine matches at an average of 62.25. Mohammad Rizwan has jumped to second place from seventh and has made 366 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 127.97. Rassie van der Dussen has moved to third position and has 364 runs to his name in seven games at an average of 72.8.

Usman Khan has slipped to fourth place from third and has made 337 runs in five games at an average of 112.33 and a strike rate of 173.71. Saud Shakeel has moved to fifth position from fourth and has scored 323 runs in nine matches at an average of 40.37 and a strike rate of 144.84.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 10 10 239 39.5 - 329 21 6/40 15.66 8.25 11.38 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 10 10 222 37 1 309 17 3/19 18.17 8.35 13.05 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 9 9 216 36 - 281 15 3/18 18.73 7.8 14.4 - - 4 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 9 9 216 36 1 310 14 3/33 22.14 8.61 15.42 - - 5 Hasan Ali (KK) 10 10 228 38 - 314 14 4/15 22.42 8.26 16.28 1 - 6 DJ Willey (MS) 9 9 210 35 - 260 13 3/22 20 7.42 16.15 - - 7 AJ Hosein (QG) 9 9 216 36 - 274 13 4/23 21.07 7.61 16.61 1 - 8 Abbas Afridi (MS) 7 7 156 26 - 218 12 3/33 18.16 8.38 13 - - 9 L Wood (PZ) 9 9 209 34.5 1 278 11 2/13 25.27 7.98 19 - - 10 Zaman Khan (LQ) 9 9 192 32 - 316 11 4/37 28.72 9.87 17.45 1 -

Usama Mir is still the leading wicket-taker this season and has taken a total of 21 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 15.66. Mohammad Ali is still in second place and has taken 17 wickets in 10 games at an economy of 8.35. Abrar Ahmed is the third-highest wicket-taker and has picked 15 wickets in nine games at an average of 18.73.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is in fourth position on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets. He has taken 14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 22.14. Hasan Ali is still in fifth place and has picked a total of 14 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 22.42. David Willey has jumped to sixth place from 10th. He has picked 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20, an economy of 7.42, and a strike rate of 16.15.

