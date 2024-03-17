PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Naseem Shah

Islamabad United secured a five-wicket win in the Eliminator 2 over Peshawar Zalmi to set the final date against Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League 2024.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi posted a dominating total of 185/5 in 20 overs. Saim Ayub (73) and Mohammad Haris (40) were the standout batters. Babar Azam (25), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (18) and Aamer Jamel (17) also provided valuable contributions.

Naseem Shah was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for Islamabad United with a three-fer, conceding 30 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Obed McCoy and Shadab Khan scalped a wicket apiece.

In reply, Islamabad United finished off the game with one over to spare, having five wickets in hand. At one point in time, they were collapsed to 91/5 in 11 overs. However, Imad Wasim (59*), Haider Ali (52*) and Azam Khan (22) stood tall to take their side home.

That said, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 11 11 1 569 111* 56.9 399 142.6 1 5 1 63 12 2 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 11 11 - 381 82 34.63 307 124.1 - 4 2 30 15 3 Usman Khan (MS) 6 6 3 373 106* 124.33 222 168.01 2 1 - 45 10 4 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 7 7 2 364 104* 72.8 235 154.89 1 3 - 25 16 5 Saim Ayub (PZ) 11 11 - 345 88 31.36 219 157.53 - 2 1 27 21 6 Saud Shakeel (QG) 10 10 1 323 88* 35.88 228 141.66 - 2 1 31 15 7 C Munro (IU) 9 9 - 309 84 34.33 222 139.18 - 3 - 32 12 8 RR Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9 9 Shadab Khan (IU) 11 11 2 301 80 33.44 206 146.11 - 3 1 23 15 10 Agha Salman (IU) 11 11 2 300 64* 33.33 210 142.85 - 2 - 25 12

Babar Azam continues to lead the run-scoring charts, amassing 569 runs from 11 innings. He is the only batter to cross the 400-run mark in this campaign.

Mohammad Rizwan (381), Usman Khan (373), and Rassie van der Dussen (364) retained their second, third, and fourth ranks respectively in the tally. Saim Ayub (345) moved up from the 10th to the fifth rank.

Saud Shakeel (323) slipped one spot to the sixth rank. Colin Munro (309), Reeza Hendricks (304), Shadab Khan (301), and Agha Salman (300) also slid one slot each to secure the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 11 11 263 43.5 - 345 23 6/40 15 7.87 11.43 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 11 11 234 39 1 322 18 3/19 17.88 8.25 13 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 10 10 240 40 - 313 16 3/18 19.56 7.82 15 - - 4 AJ Hosein (QG) 10 10 240 40 - 308 15 4/23 20.53 7.7 16 1 - 5 Naseem Shah (IU) 10 10 240 40 2 308 15 3/30 20.53 7.7 16 - - 6 DJ Willey (MS) 10 10 234 39 - 291 14 3/22 20.78 7.46 16.71 - - 7 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 9 9 216 36 1 310 14 3/33 22.14 8.61 15.42 - - 8 Hasan Ali (KK) 10 10 228 38 - 314 14 4/15 22.42 8.26 16.28 1 - 9 Abbas Afridi (MS) 8 8 168 28 - 239 13 3/33 18.38 8.53 12.92 - - 10 L Wood (PZ) 11 11 248 41.2 1 336 12 2/13 28 8.12 20.66 - -

Usama Mir (23) continues to lead the wickets standings while Mohammad Ali (18), Abrar Ahmed (16) and Akeal Hosein (15) retain their second, third and fourth ranks respectively.

Naseem Shah (15) ascended from the ninth to the fifth rank at 20.53. David Willey (14), Shaheen Afridi (14), and Hasan Ali (14) slipped one spot each to occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions respectively.

Abbas Afridi (13) also slid one slot to make it to the ninth position, while Luke Wood (12) retained his 10th spot.

