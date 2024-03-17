PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Naseem Shah

Islamabad United secured a five-wicket win in the Eliminator 2 over Peshawar Zalmi to set the final date against Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League 2024.
Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi posted a dominating total of 185/5 in 20 overs. Saim Ayub (73) and Mohammad Haris (40) were the standout batters. Babar Azam (25), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (18) and Aamer Jamel (17) also provided valuable contributions.
Naseem Shah was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for Islamabad United with a three-fer, conceding 30 runs in four overs. Meanwhile, Obed McCoy and Shadab Khan scalped a wicket apiece.
In reply, Islamabad United finished off the game with one over to spare, having five wickets in hand. At one point in time, they were collapsed to 91/5 in 11 overs. However, Imad Wasim (59*), Haider Ali (52*) and Azam Khan (22) stood tall to take their side home.
That said, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2024.
PSL 2024 Most Runs List
Babar Azam continues to lead the run-scoring charts, amassing 569 runs from 11 innings. He is the only batter to cross the 400-run mark in this campaign.
Mohammad Rizwan (381), Usman Khan (373), and Rassie van der Dussen (364) retained their second, third, and fourth ranks respectively in the tally. Saim Ayub (345) moved up from the 10th to the fifth rank.
Saud Shakeel (323) slipped one spot to the sixth rank. Colin Munro (309), Reeza Hendricks (304), Shadab Khan (301), and Agha Salman (300) also slid one slot each to secure the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks respectively.
PSL 2024 Most Wickets List
Usama Mir (23) continues to lead the wickets standings while Mohammad Ali (18), Abrar Ahmed (16) and Akeal Hosein (15) retain their second, third and fourth ranks respectively.
Naseem Shah (15) ascended from the ninth to the fifth rank at 20.53. David Willey (14), Shaheen Afridi (14), and Hasan Ali (14) slipped one spot each to occupy the sixth, seventh, and eighth positions respectively.
Abbas Afridi (13) also slid one slot to make it to the ninth position, while Luke Wood (12) retained his 10th spot.
