Punjab Kings star picks Shubman Gill for massive award in his Asia Cup 2025 predictions

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shashank Singh made his predictions for various categories in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE (via Crictracker). The 33-year-old picked vice-captain Shubman Gill to finish as the tournament's leading run-scorer.Gill was included in India's Asia Cup squad after a year-long absence from T20Is and made deputy to skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The 26-year-old impressed in his brief stint in India's Asia Cup opener against the UAE, scoring 20* off nine deliveries.Shashank picked ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah or wily spinner Varun Chakaravarthy to finish as the leading wicket-taker. The former is playing T20Is for the first time since his Player of the Tournament performance in India's jubilant 2024 T20 World Cup title run.Meanwhile, Varun has been arguably the world's best bowler in T20Is over the past year. The 34-year-old has picked up 32 wickets in his last 13 T20Is at an average of 11.20, including two 5-wicket hauls.Finally, Shashank picked all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the frontrunner for Player of the tournament honors in the 2025 Asia Cup. The 31-year-old had been in excellent all-round form entering the Asia Cup, with 289 runs and eight wickets in his last 12 T20Is.Hardik also played a crucial role in India's unbeaten run at the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.Shashank Singh backs Team India to defend their Asia Cup titleShashank Singh backed Team India to triumph in the 2025 Asia Cup, continuing their red-hot T20I form. The Men in Blue have won 26 out of their last 29 T20Is since the start of the World Cup last year.India are also defending Asia Cup champions, having won in the 50-over format in 2023. However, Sri Lanka emerged victorious the last time the Asia Cup was played in the T20 format in 2022.Suryakumar Yadav's men are off to an outstanding start to their 2025 Asia Cup campaign, thumping the UAE by nine wickets in their opening encounter. They will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial Group A fixture in Dubai today (September 14).