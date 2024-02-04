Leg-spinner Qais Ahmad has been included as spin maestro Rashid Khan continues to recover from his back surgery for the upcoming three-match ODI series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

The visitors have also picked Naveed Zadran, who recently made his Test debut against Sri Lanka. Zadran and Ahmed bagged four and two wickets, respectively, in the ongoing one-off Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Saleem Safi has been ruled out due to a hamstring strain.

Afghanistan have also picked four reverse players in their squad. They are Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rahman and Bilal Sami.

In a statement, the Afghanistan Cricket Board stated:

“Rashid Khan continues to recover from the back surgery and has not been drafted into the squad. Qais Ahmad has been added to the lineup to provide the leg-spin service in Rashid Khan’s absence. Meanwhile, Naveed Zadran who recently made his Test debut against Sri Lanka, has been included in the ODI squad to face Sri Lanka.”

It added:

“Fast Bowler Mohammad Saleem Safi, who recently featured in away tour to India as well as made his Test debut against Sri Lanka, has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a hamstring strain.”

In a statement, ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said:

"We have consistently striven to secure more bilateral cricket matches and create a busy schedule for our national teams. This marks our third visit to Sri Lanka in the past 16 months, which is a promising sign moving forward. The selectors have selected a strong lineup and we eagerly anticipate an exciting series ahead.”

Afghanistan squad for three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmat Shah (Vice-Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

SL vs AFG ODI schedule:

February 9: 1st ODI

February 11: 2nd ODI

February 13: 3rd ODI

Note: All the games will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium from 2.30pm (local time).

Afghanistan will be playing their first ODI series after their impressive showing at the 2023 World Cup in India last year.

