Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 is a domestic T20 tournament that will be organized by the Afghanistan Cricket Board. The tournament is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 16, and the final will be played on Saturday, April 27.

Five regional teams will take part in this 12-day event. They are: Band-e-Amir Region, Mis-e-Ainak Region, Amo Region, Speen Ghar Region and Boost Region. Each team will face the other four teams twice in a double round-robin format before the top two teams will qualify for the final.

A total of 21 games are scheduled to be played in the tournament. All the games will be played at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar.

The tournament is being organized to prepare the players for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The other objective is to provide a grand platform to the emerging cricketers.

The five teams will have centrally contracted players along with players from the ongoing high-performance camp, domestic contracted players and top performers from the ACB’s emerging and development programs.

The ACB had plans to organize the Shpageeza Cricket League, the other domestic T20 tournament in place of the Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup. However, they had to prioritize the National T20 Cup due to logistical issues, and it was difficult to find a renowned production company for the Shpageeza Cricket League.

Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, April 16

Match 1 - Band-e-Amir Region vs Mis-e-Ainak Region, 10:30 AM

Match 2 - Speen Ghar Region vs Boost Region, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, April 17

Match 3 - Mis-e-Ainak Region vs Amo Region, 10:30 AM

Match 4 - Band-e-Amir Region vs Speen Ghar Region, 3:00 PM

Thursday, April 18

Match 5 - Boost Region vs Amo Region, 10:30 AM

Match 6 - Speen Ghar Region vs Mis-e-Ainak Region, 3:00 PM

Friday, April 19

Match 7 - Speen Ghar Region vs Amo Region, 10:30 AM

Match 8 - Band-e-Amir Region vs Boost Region, 3:00 PM

Saturday, April 20

Match 9 - Band-e-Amir Region vs Amo Region, 10:30 AM

Match 10 - Mis-e-Ainak Region vs Boost Region, 3:00 PM

Sunday, April 21

Match 11 - Band-e-Amir Region vs Mis-e-Ainak Region, 10:30 AM

Match 12 - Speen Ghar Region vs Boost Region, 3:00 PM

Monday, April 22

Match 13 - Mis-e-Ainak Region vs Amo Region, 10:30 AM

Match 14 - Band-e-Amir Region vs Speen Ghar Region, 3:00 PM

Tuesday, April 23

Match 15 - Boost Region vs Amo Region, 10:30 AM

Match 16 - Speen Ghar Region vs Mis-e-Ainak Region, 3:00 PM

Wednesday, April 24

Match 17 - Speen Ghar Region vs Amo Region, 10:30 AM

Match 18 - Band-e-Amir Region vs Boost Region, 3:00 PM

Thursday, April 25

Match 19 - Band-e-Amir Region vs Amo Region, 10:30 AM

Match 20 - Mis-e-Ainak Region vs Boost Region, 3:00 PM

Saturday, April 27

Final - TBC vs TBC, 12:00 PM

Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming- FanCode

Live Telecast- N/A

Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024: Full Squads

Band-e-Amir Region

Bilal Sami, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Islam Zazai, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Haroon, Nisar Wahdat, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Shams ur Rahman, Bahar Shinwari, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Khalid Ahmadzai (wk), AM Ghazanfar, Amir Hamza, Arab Gul, Khalil Ahmed, Nijat Masood, Wafadar Momand

Mis-e-Ainak Region

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Ihsanullah Janat, Juma Gul, Naveed Obaid, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Khan, Barakatullah Ibrahimzai, Haqmal Arya, Naseem Mangal, Naveed Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Zia ur Rehman, Zia ur Rehman Sharifi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Mehboob Taskin (wk), Dawlat Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Khalil Gurbaz

Amo Region

Abdul Malik, Allah Noor, Darwish Rasooli, Ijaz Ahmad Mehri, Jawid Ahmadzai, Gulbadin Naib (c), Hayatullah Nasiri, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Mohammad Akram, Mujeeb Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Hadi (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Abdul Rahman, Izharulhaq Naveed, Kamil Kakar, Mohammad Gul Alizai, Mohammad Saleem, Zahir Khan

Speen Ghar Region

Sediqullah Pacha, Shawkat Zaman, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Yousuf Shah, Zubaid Akbari, Bahir Shah, Mohammad Tahir, Samiullah Shinwari (c), Shabir Noori, Jalat Musazai (wk), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Aftab Alam, Fareed Ahmad, Ismat Alam, Mohammad Ibrahim, Qais Ahmad, Yama Arab, Yousuf Zazai

Boost Region

Bashir Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad, Hazratullah Zazai, Imran Mir, Lalbaz Sinzai, Mohammadullah Logari, Najibullah Zadran (c), Nasir Jamal, Mohibullah Zurmati, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rahmat Shah, Ali Ahmad (wk), Masood Gurbaz (wk), Numan Shah (wk), Abdul Baqi, Abdullah Tarakhail, Babar Khan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai

