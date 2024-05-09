Qosh Tepa National T20 Cup 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Boost Region vs Band-e-Amir Region (Updated) ft. Noman Shah and Aftab Alam

Speen Ghar Region elected to bat against Mis Ainak Region after winning the toss. They managed to score 131 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Ismat Alam was the highest scorer for the team and remained unbeaten on 38 runs off 29 deliveries. Ziaur Rahman Sharifi took two wickets for 25 runs in four overs for Mis Ainak Region.
Afsar Zazai scored 54 runs off 41 deliveries for Mis Ainak Region. However, no other batter managed to score more than 30 runs for the team. The match went into the last over, where Mis Ainak Region required three wickets to win with two wickets in hand. Fareed Ahmad hit a four on the fourth delivery to take the team home with one wicket in hand. Aftab Alam was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 22 runs in four overs.
In the 16th match, Boost Region won the toss and elected to bat against Band-e-Amir Region. Noman Shah and Hazratullah Zazai had a brilliant partnership of 133 runs for the first wicket. Noman scored 86 runs off 53 deliveries, while Zazai made 64 runs off just 32 deliveries. Najibullah Zadran scored 53 runs off 31 deliveries. These three helped Boost Region post a total of 237 runs for the loss of three wickets.
Band-e-Amir Region had a decent start to their chase but lost momentum in the middle overs. Sediqullah Atal and Shamsurrahman scored a half-century each but it was not enough. The team scored 219 runs for the loss of six wickets and lost the match by 18 runs. Numan won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.
Qosh Tepa T20 2024 Most Runs List
Hazratullah Zazai is still the leading run-scorer and has amassed 288 runs in seven innings at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.78.
Najibullah Zadran has moved to second place and has scored 231 runs in seven matches at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 144.37.
Ibrahim Zadran has slipped to third position and has made 196 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 123.27.
Sediqullah Atal has jumped to fourth place from seventh and has 175 runs to his name in five innings at an average of 43.75.
Rahmat Shah is still in fifth position and has scored 168 runs in seven outings at a strike rate of 127.27.
Numan Shah has jumped to eighth place and has made 141 runs in five innings at an average of 28.20.
Qosh Tepa T20 2024 Most Wickets List
Wahidullah Zadran is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken 10 wickets in six innings at an average of 12.70.
Mohammadullah is still in second place and has picked nine wickets in seven matches at an economy of 6.30.
Faridoon Dawoodzai has jumped to the third position from fourth and has nine wickets to his name in seven outings at a strike rate of 18.
Sharafuddin Ashraf has moved to fourth place from third and has picked eight wickets in six games at an average of 11.75.
Aftab Alam has jumped to the fifth position and has eight wickets to his name in five innings at a strike rate of 14.12.
Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️