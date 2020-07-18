Quinton de Kock pulls out of Solidarity Cup 3TC citing 'unforeseen personal circumstances'

Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock has pulled out of the Solidarity Cup 3 Team Cricket (3TC) match set to be held on Saturday due to some 'unforeseen personal circumstances'

Rising talent Temba Bavuma is now all set to lead the Mr D Food Kites after de Kock pulled out. 24-year-old keeper Ryan Rickleton has been named as de Kock's replacement in their 3TC team.

Quinton de Kock's omission will come as a massive blow to Cricket South Africa (CSA) as he was one of the star players expected to participate in this experimental fundraiser 3TC contest. This match is being held with an eye on raising funds for the cricketing fraternity in South Africa who have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quinton de Kock is the fourth player to pull out of the 3TC match

The wicketkeeper-batsman is now the fourth player to pull out of the ingenious new format of the game after the likes of superstars Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala and all-rounder Chris Morris decided against participating in the match. Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) were named as the replacements.

The Kingfishers, Eagles and Kites, led by Reeza Hendricks, AB de Villiers and Temba Bavuma, will face off against each other in a single match of thirty-six overs. The 36 overs will be divided in two halves of 18 overs, and all the teams will bat for six overs in each half. The team which will score the highest runs at the end of their dozen overs will win Gold.

Revised Squads:

OUTsurance Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Mr D Food Kites: Temba Bavuma (captain), Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Ryan Rickleton.

Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi.