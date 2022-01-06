Quinton de Kock and his wife welcome a baby girl

South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock's wife Sasha de Kock gave birth to a baby girl on January 6 (Thursday). The couple have named their newborn 'Kiara'.

The celebrated Proteas cricketer took to social media platforms to share the good news with millions of fans across the globe. Sharing a couple of pictures from the hospital cabin, Quinton de Kock wrote:

"How’s it my name is Kiara !!!🤘🤘 @sashadekock."

Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn, a former teammate of Quinton de Kock, commented on the post and welcomed the couple's new child. Steyn wrote:

"Welcome Kiara! Well done, mom and dad!"

The post went viral as soon as it surfaced on the internet with over 42,000 likes in just 30 minutes.

Quinton de Kock bids farewell to Test cricket

29-year-old Quinton de Kock recently announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket to spend more time with his family. He remains available to play white-ball cricket for the Proteas. In a statement issued by CSA, de Kock said:

"This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that."

He added:

"My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives."

Quinton de Kock further asserted that he has found something that he loves even more than playing Test cricket. He said:

"I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I've enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments but now I've found something that I love even more."

Also Read Article Continues below

Quinton de Kock made his Test debut against Australia in 2014 and played 54 Tests, scoring 3300 runs at an average of 38.82, with six centuries to his name.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar