R. Premadasa Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Sri Lanka final match?

The Asia Cup 2023 final will see Team India lock horns with co-hosts Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. A win here will give either of the sides some much-needed confidence before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

However, inclement weather conditions are likely to play a spoilsport on Sunday. Rain has been the center of all discussions ahead of the last few games and it is the same ahead of the summit clash.

According to Accuweather, there is a 50 percent chance of precipitation, with significant cloud cover during game time. There is also a probability of thunderstorms in the evening, meaning there would be reduced overs and numerous rain breaks.

For the unknown, there is a also reserve day for the final and in all likelihood, the match will go into Monday.

The temperature will hover between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be three to four degrees more due to humidity, which is expected to be in the 90s.

"Don't think the Indian team management will look at Shreyas Iyer" - Sanjay Bangar on the middle-order batter's chance in Asia Cup final

Former cricketer Sanjay Bangar reckoned that Team India will not risk Shreyas Iyer by playing him in the Asia Cup 2023 final ahead of the ODI World Cup.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Bangar said:

"Not at all. I don't think the Indian team management will look at Shreyas Iyer, and understandably so, because we saw in the game against Bangladesh, they made five changes, then there was a chance that even Shreyas Iyer could have got a game."

"The very fact that the team management wants to be patient and wants to give Shreyas Iyer that much time, I don't think the team management will risk playing Shreyas Iyer at least in this particular match," he added.

