"Rahul Dravid no longer owns worst declaration of all-time"- Top 10 funny memes after Wiaan Mulder declares innings on 367* in 2nd SA vs ZIM 2025 Test

Fans online posted hilarious memes after South Africa's stand-in captain, Wiaan Mulder, declared his team's innings when he was unbeaten on 367* in the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. However, it did not impact the result as the Proteas team clinched a comprehensive victory by an innings and 236 runs.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. The decision backfired for the hosts, and South Africa scored a massive first innings of 626 for five before declaring following the lunch break on the second day. Wiaan Mulder led his side from the front with the bat, smashing a sublime triple century. David Bedingham (82) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (78) supported him with half-centuries.

South Africa's bowling unit then put on a collective effort to bundle out Zimbabwe for 170 and 220 in their two innings to help their side bag a thumping win. Apart from his batting heroics, Mulder also picked up three wickets in the match.

Cricket fans enjoyed the lopsided second Test between the two African nations. They expressed their reactions to the contest by sharing hilarious memes on social media. Here are some of the best memes:

"Rahul Dravid no longer owns worst declaration of all-time," an X post read.

"Focused on what I could do in the moment" - Wiaan Mulder after South Africa's comprehensive win vs Zimbabwe in 2nd Test

At the post-match presentation, South Africa skipper Wiaan Mulder reflected on the win and said (via Cricbuzz):

"Super special, something I dreamt of as a kid. To captain the country is one of the biggest honors you can get as a cricketer. Super proud. I was disappointed in the way I got out in the first Test, felt really good and took a risks and threw away a few more runs. Coming into this game, tried my best, just let the outcome go and focused on what I could do in the moment."

The South African all-rounder continued:

"It all came together. I just want to play, whatever role, the coach makes the decision. I'll try and perform. We go to the subcontinent from here, my role might change but I just want to perform. Lot of guys put up their hand, someone like Codi, Subrayen, everyone contributed in their own ways and that's good to see for South African cricket."

South Africa whitewashed Zimbabwe in the two-match Test series, lifting the trophy.

