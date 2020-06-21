Rahul Dravid reckons that India is not in a position to resume cricket

Indian legend Rahul Dravid believes that the country is not in a position to resume cricket anytime soon.

The head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) also hinted at a truncated Indian domestic season in the event of a delay in the commencement of the season. The stalwart also proposed a 'wait and watch' approach in the country.

Speaking to the Week, an Indian magazine, Rahul Dravid said:

"I don't think we are in a position to resume…. It is better to be patient and wait. We have to take it month by month. One has to look at all options. If the domestic season, which usually starts by August-September, starts in October… one has to see whether the season should be shortened."

"Everything is uncertain right now. How much cricket will be played and what it will take to be able to play depends on the guidelines from the government and medical experts. For us at NCA, the busiest time is from April to June."

"We normally have our zonal, U-16, U-19, U-23 camps happening at this time. [But] we had to keep redrawing plans. I just hope we don't lose a lot of our cricket season, and that we can get some cricket this year," Dravid said, speaking about the uncertainty of the future of cricket in India.

Plan for resumption of domestic and age-group cricket

Foreseeing a potential resumption, Rahul Dravid said that the NCA, which is located in Bengaluru, will open to local players.

"The NCA will possibly open initially for some local cricketers. Those arriving from other places will have to first quarantine themselves for 14 days. Whether that is possible, we have to see."

"For domestic cricket, fortunately, we were able to complete most of our competitions before the lockdown. We have to see whether players are comfortable with inter-state travel. Our training programmes will depend on which domestic tournament will be played first. If it is T20, then we will start the programme accordingly."

Talking about age-group cricket, Rahul Dravid said:

"The best-case scenario is that we will be able to hold some camps once cricket activity is allowed. The worst-case scenario is the season is totally washed out [for age-group cricket]. Missing a few months of cricket is nothing compared with ensuring we are safe."

Rahul Dravid's opinion on bio-secure environments

Rahul Dravid speculates that the bio-secure environments that have been created for the upcoming England vs West Indies series will not be easy to replicate for domestic tournaments in India.

Last month, Dravid also said that playing in a bio-secure bubble will not always be a viable solution in the COVID-19 era.

"In international cricket, it is possible. I believe the England-West Indies series will be a lesson for all. It has its own challenges. It is not as easy at the domestic level."