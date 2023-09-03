Rajasthan Premier League 2023: How did the IPL players fare on Day 6 of the league?

In the 10th match of RPL 2023, Jodhpur Sunrisers bagged a convincing victory over Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by five wickets. In the 11th game, Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers defeated Bhilwara Bulls by five wickets.

Both these high-scoring contests were hosted by the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Turning to the 10th encounter, Jodhpur Sunrisers never had a dull moment after opting to bowl first. They restricted Shekhawati Soldiers to 161/4 in 20 overs. Captain Rahul Chahar shone with his two crucial wickets, turning the tide towards his side. For Shekhawati, Ankit Lamba and Mahipal Lomror smacked fifty-plus scores.

In pursuit of 162 runs, Jodhpur opener Abhijeet Tomar looked in fine touch, scoring 70 runs off 43 deliveries with five fours and three sixes. Tomar’s knock provided the middle-order batters with the perfect momentum to finish the game in 19 overs, bagging their second win of the season.

Coming to the 11th match, after opting to bat first, the Bulls scored 176/6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Ritik Sharma's 69-run knock batting at no.3. Hitesh Patel and Rajat Choudhary bagged two wickets each for Challengers.

In the chase, Challengers looked in complete control despite Ajay Kookna's four-wicket haul. Deepak Hooda's 74-run knock off 31 deliveries sealed the deal for Jaanbaaz in 19.4 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 6 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

Mahipal Lomror (Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar)

No.4 batter Mahipal Lomror smacked an impressive knock of 62 runs in 34 deliveries at a strike rate of 182.35. His knock featured four fours and five sixes. However, his knock wasn’t enough to unsettle the opposition.

Aniket Choudhary (Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar)

Shekhawati skipper Aniket Choudhary had another poor outing. He conceded 51 runs in his four-over spell, scalping the wicket of Jodhpur opener Bharat Sharma.

Rahul Chahar (Jodhpur Sunrisers)

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bagged two crucial wickets of in-form Mahipal Lomror and Kartikey Choudhary to restrict the opposition to 161. Chahar conceded 39 runs in his full quota of four overs.

Deepak Chahar (Bhilwara Bulls)

Deepak Chahar, batting at no. 5, scored 19 runs off 13 deliveries with one four and a six. With the ball, he picked a wicket, conceding 30 runs in 3.4 overs, in vain.

Deepak Hooda (Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers)

Deepak Hooda steered his side to victory single-handedly, scoring an unbeaten 74-run knock off 31 balls with six fours and five sixes at an impressive strike rate of 238.71.