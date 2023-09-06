Rajasthan Premier League 2023: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 8 of the league?

In the 14th game of Rajasthan Premier League 2023, Jaipur Indians defeated Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers by 28 runs on Tuesday, September 5. Udaipur Lake City Warriors secured a crucial win over Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by five wickets in a rain affected encounter in the second game of the day.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted both of these exciting contests.

After opting to bat first, Jaipur Indians managed to score only 135 runs in 19.3 overs. Captain Shubham Garhwal top-scored for his side with 68 runs off 38 balls. Pushpendra Singh Rathore bagged a crucial four-fer for Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers.

During the chase, the Challengers looked under extreme pressure as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They could manage only 107/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 28 runs. Rohit Khichar bagged three crucial wickets for Jaipur.

Turning to the 15th game, due to rain, the contest was reduced to 11 overs per side. The Soldiers were asked to bat first and they posted a good-looking total of 112/6 in 11 overs. Captain Mahipal Lomror top-scored with 47 runs off 24 balls.

In response, Udaipur batters were ultra-aggressive right from ball one. Kartik Sharma, Arjit Gupta, and Shahbaz Khan scored 20-plus each to take the side over the line in just 10.1 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 8 of Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

Deepak Hooda (Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers)

Deepak Hooda had a rare failure this season, scoring just eight runs off eight balls. His innings came to an end off Anas Malik's brilliant delivery, giving an easy catch to Kapil Choudhary.

Mahipal Lomror (Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar)

Image Credit:- IPL T20

Shekhawati captain Mahipal Lomror played an important innings, scoring 47 runs off just 24 balls with three fours and five sixes. However, his knock went in vain as his side succumbed to a defeat.

Aniket Choudhary (Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar)

Aniket Choudhary was pretty economical with the ball and picked up two crucial wickets of Aditya Garhwal and Yash Kothari. He conceded just 12 runs in two overs.

Khaleel Ahmed (Udaipur Lakecity Warriors)

Image credit:- Mpositive.in

Khaleel Ahmed had a poor outing, conceding 42 runs in his three-over spell and failing to take a single wicket. .