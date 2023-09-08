Rajasthan Premier League 2023: How did IPL Players fare in Qualifier 1?

In Qualifier 1 of Rajasthan Premier League 2023, Jaipur Indians defeated Jodhpur Sunrisers by just one run. The Sunrisers made it to Qualifier 2 and will take on the Udaipur Lakecity Warriors on Friday, September 8.

After losing the toss, Jaipur Indians were tasked to bat first. They managed to muster a total of 149/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Captain Shubham Garhwal led the way with an impressive 64 runs off 35 balls, including three fours and five sixes.

On the bowling front for Jodhpur, skipper Rahul Chahar was the top wicket-taker, scalping three crucial wickets of Mukul Choudhary, Rohit Khichar, and Vishal Godara.

In their pursuit of the 150-run target, Jodhpur Sunrisers looked well set in the chase, scoring at a brisk rate. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals without any significant partnerships.

In the end, Rahul Chahar tried to take his side over the line with his 34-run knock off just 11 balls, but it was too late by then. Eventually, Jodhpur fell short of the target by just one run. Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers for Jaipur with a three-wicket haul.

After this thrilling victory, the Jaipur Indians made it to the grand finale. Jodhpur has one more chance as they will play with the fourth-ranked side Udaipur Lakecity Warriors in the Qualifier 2.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared in Qualifier 1 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

Rahul Chahar (Jodhpur Sunrisers)

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar delivered a standout performance for the Jodhpur Sunrisers in Qualifier 1, picking three crucial wickets of Mukul Choudhary, Rohit Khichar, and Vishal Godara in the middle overs. However, it wasn’t enough to secure victory for his side.

With the willow, Chahar showcased his prowess scoring 34 runs in the death overs in just 11 balls. He smacked five brilliant sixes during his knock at an impressive strike rate of 309.09.