Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Abhijeet Tomar and Vishal Godara lead the charts – Updated after Final 

Jaipur Indians won the Rajasthan Premier League 2023 after beating Jodhpur Sunrisers by five wickets in the final on Monday, September 11, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After being asked to chase down a stiff target of 169, the Indians romped home with one delivery to spare. Divya Gajraj was the Player of the Match for his 93 off 67 with 15 fours and one six.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs list – Abhijeet Tomar leads the runs chart

Abhijeet Tomar ended the Rajasthan Premier League 2023 top of the pile with 397 runs in eight games at an average of 56.71 and a strike rate of 156.30 with 42 fours and 15 sixes. Divya Gajraj finished second with 287 runs in seven games at an average of 47.83 and a strike rate of 125.88.

Bharat Sharma was also pretty impressive with 264 runs in eight gmes at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 133.33. Mahipal Lomror finished as one of the standout batters, racking up 225 runs in five games at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 158.45.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Wickets list – Vishal Godara leads the wickets chart

Vishal Godara ended the Rajasthan Premier League 2023 as the leading wicket-taker. He went on to pick up 12 wickets at an average of 13.17 with a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

Rahul Chahar led the pile before the final, but he dropped to second and ended the competition with 12 wickets in seven games at an average of 18.67.

Rohit Khichar was also impressive, accounting for 11 scalps in seven games. The likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Ajay Dhamia, Shubham Sharma, Ajay Kookna and Shubham Sharma were also impressive.