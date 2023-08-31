Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mahipal Lomror and Himanshu Nehra lead the charts – Updated after Match 7

Bhilwara Bulls beat the Udiapur Lakecity Warriors by eight wickets in the first match on Wednesday, August 30, in the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. After being asked to chase 68, the Bulls romped home with 13.2 overs to spare. Lakhan Bharti won the award for the Player of the Match award after he picked up five wickets for 12 runs in 3.3 overs.

In the second match of the day, Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers beat the Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by just one run at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. Sourabh Chouhan won the Player of the Match award after he scored 50 runs off 35 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs list - Mahipal Lomror leads the runs chart

Mahipal Lomror is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing edition of the Rajasthan Premier League. In two matches, the left-handed batter has racked up 95 runs at an average of 95 and a strike-rate of 130.14. Arjit Gupta is second in the list, having made 89 runs in three matches at an average of 44.50 and a strike-rate of 120.27.

Kartikey Choudhary is third in the list, having scored 76 runs at a strike-rate of 172.73 and is yet to be dismissed in the tournament. Sumit Godara has been impressive as well, scoring 75 runs in two matches at an average of 75 and a strike-rate of 144.23.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Wickets list - Himanshu Nehra leads the wickets chart

Updated list of wicket-takers in Rajasthan Premier League 2023

Himanshu Nehra is the leading wicket-taker of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. He has picked up six wickets at an average of 6.50. Lakhan Bharti, Ashok Sharma, Rituraj Singh and Pradumn Parikh have picked up five wickets apiece.

Ajay Kookna, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohit Jain have accounted for three wickets apiece. Rohit Khichar, Vishal Godara and Shubham Garhwal have also been impressive, taking three wickets in two matches each.