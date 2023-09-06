Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mahipal Lomror and Rohit Khichar lead the charts – Updated after Match 15

Jaipur Indians defeated Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers by 28 runs in the Rajasthan Premier League 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With the win, the Indians will go into the Qualifier on the back of wins in all five of their matches.

In the second match, Udaipur Lakecity Warriors defeated Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by five wickets after chasing down 113 with five balls to spare.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs list – Mahipal Lomror leads the runs chart

Mahipal Lomror is the leading wicket-taker in the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. The left-handed batter has notched up 225 runs from five matches at an average of 56.25 and a strike-rate of 158.45 with the help of 13 fours and 18 sixes.

Abhijeet Tomar has also been impressive, having notched up 218 runs from five matches at an average of 54.50 and a strike-rate of 152.45 with 20 fours and nine sixes. Divya Gajraj is third in the list as he has scored 166 runs at an average of 41.50 and a strike-rate of 128.68.

Deepak Hooda has always been a brute force in T20s and he has not disappointed thus far. In four matches, the veteran has scored 164 runs at an average of 82 and a strike-rate of 178.26.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Wickets list - Rohit Khichar leads the chart

Rohit Khichar is the leading wicket-taker of Rajasthan Premier League 2023. He has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 9.50. Vishal Godara also has 10 wickets to his name but has an inferior average of 9.90 than Khichar.

Ajay Kookna is third in the list, having accounted for eight wickets at an average of 15.62. Rahul Chahar has been impressive with eight wickets from four matches at an average of 15.50.

Rituraj Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Hitesh Patel, Ashok Sharma, and Ajay Dhamia have also been impressive.