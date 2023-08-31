Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar, Match 7

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers defeated Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by one run in match seven of the ongoing Rajasthan Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, August 30. With the win, the Challengers opened their account in the tournament and are currently placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.444.

Sikar, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.247. In the first match on Wednesday, the Bhilwara Bulls beat the Udaipur Lakecity Warriors by eight wickets at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

The Bulls are placed second with two points and a net run rate of +1.271 while the Warriors slipped to the bottom with two points and a net run rate of -1.641.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers edge Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar in thriller in Rajasthan Premier League 2023

After opting to bat first, the Challengers racked up a decent score of 159 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Sourabh Chouhan scored 50 runs off 35 balls with three fours and two sixes. Karan Singh and Nikhil Sachdev scored 35 and 33, respectively.

Rituraj Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Sikar as he accounted for two scalps. Aniket Choudhary and Kanhaiya Lal picked up one wicket apiece.

Sachin Yadav got Sikar off to a flying start, scoring 39 runs off 22 balls with four fours and three sixes. Mahipal Lomror made a vital contribution with a knock of 38 off 32 balls before Himanshu Sharma dismissed him.

Later, Kartikey Choudhary put up a single-handed effort to drag his team across the finish line, stayign unbeaten on 40 runs off 24 balls with five fours and one six. However, with 13 runs to win off the last over, Sikar fell agonizingly short, losign the nail-biter by one run.