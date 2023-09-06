Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Udaipur Lakecity Warriors, Match 15

Udaipur Lakecity Warriors, on Wednesday, September 6, defeated Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by five wickets in Match No.15 of the Rajasthan Premier League. With the win, the Warriors made their way through to the playoffs after finishing fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.144 thanks to wins in two out of five matches in the tournament.

The Warriors will now face Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers in the Eliminator on September 7 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Sikar, on the other hand, failed to go through to the playoffs after finishing at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.275.

In the other match of the day, Jaipur Indians beat the Challengers by 28 runs. It meant that the Indians finished the league stage unbeaten with wins in all five of their matches. They will face Jodhpur Sunrisers in the Qualifier 1 on September 6.

In a rain-curtailed 11-over match, Sikar scored 112 for the loss of six wickets. Skipper Mahipal Lomror scored 47 runs off 24 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes. Kartikey Choudhary scored 20 runs off 16 balls. But apart from Lomror and Chaudhary, none of the other matches could make an impact.

Sahil Dhiwan was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors after he picked up three crucial wickets for 14 runs and bowled at an economy rate of 4.67.

The Warriors chased down the target with five balls to spare. Kartik Sharma laid the platform in their run-chase by scoring 26 runs off 10 balls. Thereafter, Arjit Gupta stepped up and raced to score 27 runs off 11 balls with three sixes. Samarprit Joshi also played a cameo of 13 off eight balls.