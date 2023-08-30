Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Udaipur Lakecity Warriors vs Jodhpur Sunrisers, Match 5

Jodhpur Sunrisers defeated Udaipur Lakecity Warriors by five wickets in Match No.5 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, August 29. With the win, the Sunrisers opened their account in the tournament and are placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.291.

The Warriors started with a win over Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers before losing to the Sunrisers. They are currently placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.278.

In the other match of the day, Jaipur Indians beat Bhilwara Bulls by 23 runs at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. The Indians are currently placed on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.174.

The Bulls, on the other hand, suffered their second defeat of the tournament and are placed fifth with a net run rate of -0.856.

Jodhpur Sunrisers beat Udaipur Lakecity Warriors in Rajasthan Premier League 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Warriors scored 146 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Rahul Tomar remained unbeaten on 41 runs off 34 balls with the help of two fours and one six. Aniruddh Chauhan and skipper Rahul Chahar picked up two wickets apiece for the Sunrisers.

During the chase, the Sunrisers lost the wickets of Bharat Sharma and Chauhan inside the first four overs, and found themselves in a bit of trouble. But Devesh Agarwal and Anshul Garhwal put on 74 runs for the third wicket to put the Sunrisers in a commanding position.

Garhwal was stupendous with the bat in hand as he scored 66 runs off 49 balls with the help of six fours and one six. When he got out in the penultimate over of the run-chase, the Sunrisers needed only three runs to win off the last over. Agarwal went on to score 34 off 26.