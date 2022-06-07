"Very happy to see Sarfaraz khan continuing his Dream run"- Suryakumar Yadav hails Mumbai batter for incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy

India and Mumbai star Suryakumar Yadav is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as he is recovering from an injury. But that hasn't stopped him from supporting his domestic team during their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Uttarakhand.

Sarfaraz Khan has been on an incredible run of form in the Ranji Trophy of late. The 24-year-old scored his sixth score of 150 or more in just his last 13 innings in the competition on Tuesday.

He has been making waves in domestic cricket and Suryakumar Yadav has certainly recognized his special talent. The 31-year-old took to Twitter to congratulate Sarfaraz for continuing his scintillating run of form.

Suryakumar Yadav also applauded debutant Suved Parkar for a fantastic 252 on debut. The 21-year-old became the fourth-highest Indian run-scorer in domestic cricket on debut.

Here's what Suryakumar tweeted:

"Double hundred on Debut. Special knock Suved parkar. Very happy to see Sarfaraz khan continuing his Dream run. @MumbaiCricAssoc #RanjiTrophy."

Sarfaraz Khan, Parkar put Mumbai in strong position

The top three of Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Arman Jaffer all got off to starts, but none could convert them into a hundred. However, young Parkar rose to the occasion and had the prolific Sarfaraz Khan for support.

The duo stitched an incredible 267-run partnership for the fourth wicket and battered the Uttarakhand bowlers.

Sarfaraz was initially on the charge with an incredible 153. But Parkar took control after the partnership broke and changed gears to ensure his team could accumulate as many runs as possible.

After Parkar got run out on 252, Mumbai declared on a mammoth 647/8. They already have Uttarakhand in a spot of bother as the latter have lost a couple of quick wickets.

Prithvi Shaw and his men now have a golden opportunity to squeeze the opposition and make their way into the semifinals.

