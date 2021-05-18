"Babar Azam can only become a leader when he engages with the youngsters" - Ramiz Raja's advice for the Pakistan captain

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja remarked in a recent interview that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam should plan for the long-term to emerge as a quintessential leader.

Ramiz Raja advised Babar Azam to interact with the youngsters in the team to establish himself as a leader. He also took an indirect dig at the team management and the selectors for continuing with some of the older players in the team.

Speaking with India News, Ramiz Raja said:

"Babar Azam needs to become a leader and he can only become a leader when engages with the youngsters. He will only become a leader when he takes actions in accordance with long-term planning. We take one step forward and play two new players but also play four older players."

Speaking on the importance of Babar Azam improving as a leader, the former Pakistani cricketer added:

"He needs to understand that if he wants to become a good leader, he must, one, learn to take chances. Two, improve the selection, and three, observe how the modern leadership functions."

There is a lot of confusion because the roles are not defined: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja wants Babar Azam and the team management to define the roles of individuals in the team. According to the former cricketer, well-defined roles in the team will help everyone move in the same direction, including the captain.

"There is a lot of confusion because the roles are not defined. When you lose, there is a lot of chopping in the dressing room. We need to control the mood swings and everyone needs to understand the direction, especially Babar Azam," said Ramiz Raja during the interview.

Babar Azam, who is still in his early days as a captain, is yet to lose a Test match and Pakistan have won all the four games they played under his leadership. In ODIs, the team has won four out of six games under Azam. Pakistan have also won 13 out of 21 T20Is with Azam leading the side.