"Ramiz Raja has been very vocal about Pakistan cricket, has a chance to be in charge" - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels that Ramiz Raja’s possible appointment as PCB chairman could benefit the game in the country. Butt opined that expectations are always greater from a cricketer-chairman as opposed to someone who hasn’t played the game or has negligible experience.

With Ehsan Mani's tenure as PCB chairman due to end on August 25, Raja’s name is doing the rounds as one of the prime contenders to take over the position.

According to Butt, Raja is a highly opinionated individual, so he has a great chance to implement his views. The former batter stated:

“With a cricketer-chairman, you obviously expect cricket in the country to benefit. If Ramiz Raja is appointed as PCB chairman, let’s see what changes he brings. He has been very vocal about his views on Pakistan cricket as an expert on his YouTube channel and also as a commentator. He has a first-hand chance to be in charge of what he wanted.”

Butt further added:

“Ramiz Raja is aware of what is lacking in Pakistan cricket and has offered quite a few suggestions on what can be done to improve the situation. There can be no better opportunity than becoming the PCB chairman to implement the changes he feels should be made. He has a great chance to put things on the right track.”

The former Pakistan opener also pointed out that since Ramiz Raja has travelled across the globe as a commentator, he would have a fair idea of what different countries are doing to improve their cricket. Butt explained:

“Ramiz Raja keeps travelling the world as a commentator. He must have observed what other nations are doing with their cricket. A broadcaster doesn’t cover only the match on the ground. What he does and how he implements his learnings if he gets the post of PCB chairman remains to be seen. But definitely, when a cricketer-chairman comes in, hopes are raised of having a better cricketing structure in place.”

Ramiz Raja coming in will benefit players financially: Kamran Akmal

Another former Pakistan cricketer, Kamran Akmal, has also backed Ramiz Raja to take over as PCB chairman. The keeper-batsman believes Raja can take Pakistan cricket to great heights.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Akmal shared his thoughts on the former Pakistan captain and said:

"A cricketer coming in as a chairman would benefit domestic cricket. It will bring in money. There was a lot of talk about bringing in money by commercialising so that players get money. Ramiz (Raja) bhai coming in will benefit players financially. Maybe the teams might improve as well. Management might get better as well because he has been a captain himself."

A member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad, Ramiz Raja played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs, scoring 2833 and 5841 runs respectively.

