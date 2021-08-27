“Ramiz Raja will have to take hard decisions” - Inzamam-ul-Haq opens up on challenges for next PCB chairman 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has thrown his weight behind Ramiz Raja as the next Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. According to Inzamam, if the decision is finalized it will definitely benefit Pakistan cricket.

Ramiz Raja looks set to take over as the new PCB chief, replacing Ehsam Mani. Raja had a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is said to have given the go-ahead to his 1992 World Cup teammate.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam opined that Ramiz Raja’s entry as PCB chairman should help Pakistan cricket because he understands the sport really well. Inzamam said:

“It is a very good sign. A proper cricketer will become the PCB chairman for the first time. My best wishes to Ramiz Raja. He understands cricket very well. Also, Ramiz Raja has been attached to the game even after he left cricket. He never went away. He is very well aware of how the modern game functions and its intricacies. He will have a good idea of how to improve Pakistan cricket and which people to deal with for the same.”

Inzamam admitted that being PCB chairman is a highly challenging task. He, however, expressed confidence of Ramiz Raja rising to the challenge. Inzamam added:

“It will be good for Pakistan cricket that he is becoming PCB chairman. Of course, there will be high expectations from him being an ex-cricketer. Just like people had hopes from Imran Khan that he is PM, so cricket should get better, it will be same with Ramiz Raja. He knows the inside out of Pakistan cricket. I hope good people come into the cricket board and become part of the system. Our cricketing structure needs to improve. We are lagging behind in coaching and first-class cricket. To improve Pakistan cricket, Ramiz Raja will have to take hard decisions. As far a I know him, he will not take a backward step.”

The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket's GPS: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja (left)

According to media reports, both Ramiz Raja and Mani met Imran Khan on Monday afternoon. The decision on the next PCB chairman was made a few days later.

Ramiz Raja confirmed to Cricbuzz that he has accepted the role and stated:

"The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket's GPS and will be in pursuit of excellence."

Ramiz Raja will take over from Mani once the succession process is complete. Raja, a former PCB CEO, played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs, scoring 2833 and 5841 runs respectively.

Edited by Samya Majumdar