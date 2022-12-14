Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Day 2: Another ton for run-machine Jagadeesan; Arjun Tendulkar scores hundred on first-class debut (Round up)

N Jagadeesan (116* off 95) continued his impressive run with the bat as Tamil Nadu dominated Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B clash against Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 14.

Responding to Hyderabad’s first-innings total of 395, Tamil Nadu went to stumps at 203/0. While Jagadeesan crossed his ton, Sai Sudharsan was batting on 87 off 115 balls.

In the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group C match in Porvorim, Arjun Tendulkar emulated his legendary father, Sachin Tendulkar, scoring a hundred on his first-class debut. Representing Goa against Rajasthan, Arjun scored 120 off 207 balls. Batting at No. 7, he struck 16 fours and two sixes. Suyash Prabhudessai hammered a brilliant 212 as Goa went to stumps at 493/8.

In an Elite Group A encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh seamer Shivam Mavi shone with figures of 6/55 against Bengal. Thanks to Mavi’s efforts, Bengal were bundled out for 169 in response to Uttar Pradesh’s first-innings total of 198.

Uttar Pradesh were 122/4 at stumps on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 clash.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 2 of the season.

Elite Group A

Nagaland (280/3) trail Uttarakhand (282) by two runs

Baroda (77/0) trail Odisha (425/8) by 380 runs

Uttar Pradesh (198 & 122/4) lead Bengal (169) by 151 runs

Haryana (46 & 72/1) trail Himachal Pradesh (485/3 d) by 369 runs

Elite Group B

Mumbai (290/6) lead Andhra (238) by 52 runs

Saurashtra (313/3) lead Assam (286) by 27 runs

Tamil Nadu (203/0) trail Hyderabad (395) by 192 runs

Maharashtra (305/7) lead Delhi (191) by 114 runs

Elite Group C

Jharkhand (87/3) trail Kerala (475) by 388 runs

Services (96/4) trail Karnataka (304) by 208 runs

Goa (493/8) vs Rajasthan

Puducherry (37 & 96/5) need 214 runs vs Chhattisgarh (162 & 184)

Elite Group D

Vidarbha (213 & 161/2) lead Railways (161) by 213 runs

Jammu and Kashmir (98 & 54/7 (f/o) trail Madhya Pradesh (308) by 156 runs

Chandigarh (62/2) trail Punjab (586/4 d) by 524 runs

Tripura (244/6) trail Gujarat (271) by 27 runs

Plate

Mizoram (252 & 37/3) lead Meghalaya (171) by 118 runs

Bihar (367/4) lead Arunachal Pradesh (212) by 155 runs

Manipur (186 & 59/4) lead Sikkim (220) by 25 runs

