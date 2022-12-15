Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Day 3 Round-up: Centuries for Ishan Kishan and Baba Aparajith; Mumbai, MP register thumping wins 

Ishan Kishan, who recently scored the fastest ODI double ton, continued his good run with the bat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. On Day 3, he slammed 132 off 195 for Jharkhand against Kerala in an Elite Group C game in Ranchi on Thursday (December 15). The left-hander struck nine fours and eight sixes as Jharkhand responded with 340 to Kerala’s first innings total of 475.

Meanwhile, in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B clash in Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu batters continued their domination over the hosts. Resuming their first innings on 203-0 in response to Hyderabad’s 395, Tamil Nadu declared on 510-4. Narayan Jagadeesan could not add to his overnight score of 116, but Sai Sudharsan scored 179 on his first-class debut. Baba Aparajith also scored 115 off 165 balls to add to Hyderabad’s agony.

Among other results, Mumbai beat Andhra by nine wickets in an Elite Group B contest of the Ranji Trophy in Vizianagaram. Madhya Pradesh thumped Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 17 runs in Group D, while Chhattisgarh beat Puducherry by 132 runs in Group C as Ajay Jadav Mandal claimed 6-56 to go with his seven in the first innings.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Day 3

Here’s a look at brief scores of all Ranji Trophy 2022-23 games played on Day 3 of the season.

Elite Group A

Uttarakhand (282 & 127/1) lead Nagaland (389) by 20 runs

Baroda (416/5) trail Odisha (457) by 41 runs

Bengal (169 & 156/2) need 101 runs vs Uttar Pradesh (198 & 227)

Haryana (46 & 323/7) trail Himachal Pradesh (485/3 d) by 118 runs

Elite Group B

Mumbai (331 & 40/1) beat Andhra (238 & 131) by 9 wickets

Assam (286 & 115/1) trail Saurashtra (492) by 91 runs

Hyderabad (395 & 28/0) trail Tamil Nadu (510/4 d) by 87 runs

Delhi (191 & 233/5) lead Maharashtra (324) by 100 runs

Elite Group C

Kerala (475 & 60/1) lead Jharkhand (340) by 195 runs

Karnataka (304 & 90/0) lead Services (261) by 133 runs

Rajasthan (245/6) trail Goa (547/9 d) by 302 runs

Chhattisgarh (162 & 184) beat Puducherry (37 & 177) by 132 runs

Elite Group D

Railways (161 & 47/3) need 426 runs vs Vidarbha (213 & 420/8)

Madhya Pradesh (308) beat Jammu and Kashmir (98 & 193 f/o) by an innings and 17 runs

Chandigarh (310/6) trail Punjab (586/4 d) by 276 runs

Gujarat (271 & 204/6) lead Tripura (293) by 182 runs

Plate

Meghalaya (171 & 75/3) need 223 runs vs Mizoram (252 & 216)

Bihar (517) beat Arunachal Pradesh (212 & 84) by an innings and 221 runs

Sikkim (220 & 21/0) need 139 runs vs Manipur (186 & 193)

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes