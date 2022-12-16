Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Day 4 Round-up: Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra register wins; Tamil Nadu-Hyderabad clash ends in high-scoring draw

Bengal registered an impressive six-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group A match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, December 16.

Needing 257 for victory, Bengal home with ease courtesy of half-centuries from Anustup Majumdar (83) and skipper Manoj Tiwary (60*). Ishan Porel was named Player of the Match for claiming seven wickets in the game.

Maharashtra got the better of Delhi by nine wickets in a Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B clash in Pune. Set to chase 178, Maharashtra cantered to victory as Pavan Shah scored an unbeaten 87, while Kaushal Tambe returned undefeated on 64. Ashay Palkar walked away with the Player of the Match honors for scoring 100 and claiming four wickets.

Meanwhile, the Group B game between Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad ended in a high-scoring draw.

There was no shortage of drama as Tamil Nadu attempted to seal an outright win on Day 4 against Hyderabad.



Highlights

From @saik_99's fifer to N Jagadeesan-B Sai Sudharsan's stunning opening act! There was no shortage of drama as Tamil Nadu attempted to seal an outright win on Day 4 against Hyderabad.

In an Elite Group C contest of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Kerala defeated Jharkhand by 85 runs in Ranchi. Chasing a target of 323, Jharkhand were bowled out for 237 despite Kumar Kushagra’s gutsy 92. Jalaj Saxena was named Player of the Match for claiming nine wickets in the match.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores of all Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 4 of the season.

Elite Group A

Uttarakhand (282 & 306/7 d) beat Nagaland (389 & 25) by 174 runs

Odisha (457) drew with Baroda (624/8)

Bengal (169 & 259/4) beat Uttar Pradesh (198 & 227) by six wickets

Himachal Pradesh (487/4 d) beat Haryana (46 & 353) by an innings and 88 runs

Elite Group B

Assam (286 & 366/6) drew with Saurashtra (492)

Tamil Nadu (510/4 d & 108/1) drew with Hyderabad (395 & 258)

Maharashtra (324 & 180/1) beat Delhi (191 & 310) by 9 wickets

Elite Group C

Kerala (475 & 187/7 d) beat Jharkhand (340 & 237) by 85 runs

Karnataka (304 & 253/4 d) drew with Services (261 & 150/3)

Goa (547/9 d) drew with Rajasthan (456)

Elite Group D

Vidarbha (213 & 420/8 d) beat Railways (161 & 278) by 194 runs

Punjab (586/4 d) drew with Chandigarh (389 & 92/6 f/o)

Gujarat (271 & 233/8 d) drew with Tripura (293 & 116/3)

Plate

Meghalaya (171 & 300/8) beat Mizoram (252 & 216) by 2 wickets

Sikkim (220 & 160/2) beat Manipur (186 & 193) by 8 wickets

