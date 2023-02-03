Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals, Day 4 Round-up: Bengal, Karnataka and MP book place in semis

Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh booked their places in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 by winning their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday, February 3.

Bengal got the better of Jharkhand by nine wickets in the first quarterfinal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Resuming their second innings 162/7, Jharkhand were bowled out for 221.

Chasing a target of 67, Bengal eased home in 12.4 overs, with Abhimanyu Easwaran remaining unbeaten on 28 and Sudip Kumar Gharami on 26. Pacer Akash Deep was named Player of the Match for claiming six wickets in the match.

Karnataka hammered Uttarakhand by an innings and 281 runs in the third quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Resuming their second innings on 106/3, Uttarakhand were bowled out for 209 as Vijaykumar Vyshak and Shreyas Gopal claimed three wickets each. Gopal picked the Player of the Match honor for his 161* and three-wicket haul.

In the fourth quarterfinal, Madhya Pradesh completed a five-wicket win over Andhra. Having been set a target of 245, MP resumed their second innings at 58/0.

They got to their target in 77 overs as Yash Dubey (58), Rajat Patidar (55), Shubham Sharma (40) and Saransh Jain (28*) all chipped in with handy contributions. Despite Andhra ending up on the losing side, Prithvi Raj was named Player of the Match for his seven-wicket haul.

In the second quarterfinal of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Punjab were 52/2 at stumps on Day 4 in Rajkot, chasing a target of 252.

Saurashtra resumed their second innings at 138/4. Skipper Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani scored 77 each, while Prerak Mankad contributed 88 and Parth Bhut 51. Saurashtra ended their second innings on 379, setting Punjab a target of 250-plus.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Quarterfinals, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals matches after Day 4

1st Quarterfinal: Bengal (328 & 69/1) beat Jharkhand (173 & 221) by 9 wickets

2nd Quarterfinal: Punjab (431 & 52/2) need 200 runs vs Saurashtra (303 & 379)

3rd Quarterfinal: Karnataka (606) beat Uttarakhand (116 & 209) by an innings and 281 runs

4rd Quarterfinal: Madhya Pradesh (228 & 245/5) beat Andhra (379 & 93) by 5 wickets

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes