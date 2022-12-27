Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 3, Day 1 Round-up: Deepak Dhapola claims 8/35 as Uttarakhand bundle out Himachal Pradesh for 49

Medium pacer Deepak Dhapola claimed 8/35 as Uttarakhand skittled out Himachal Pradesh for 49 in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group A match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Tuesday, December 27.

Aditya Tare then hit 91* as Uttarakhand went to stumps on Day 1 of the match at 295/6, having gained a significant 246-run lead. In another game in the same group, Nishant Sindhu’s 142* took Haryana to an impressive 306/5 at stumps against Odisha.

In an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, pacer bowler Nitish Reddy picked up 5/53 as Andhra bowled out Maharashtra for a disappointing 200 in Vizianagaram.

Andhra went to stumps at 58/2, trailing Maharashtra by 142 runs. At the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Saurashtra were bowled out for 289 by Mumbai, who were 36/2 at stumps, trailing their opponents by 253 runs.

Jalaj Saxena claimed 5/48 as Kerala cleaned up Chhattisgarh for 149 in 49.5 overs in an Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in Thiruvananthapuram. In response, Kerala reached 100/2 by stumps in 38 overs.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 3, Day 1

Here's a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 1 of Round 3 of the domestic competition.

Elite Group A

Nagaland (166/9) vs Bengal

Haryana (306/5) vs Odisha

Indian Domestic Cricket Forum - IDCF @IndianIdcf What a brilliant performance by Uttarakhand's Deepak Dhapola to dismiss Himachal Pradesh for just 49 runs.



8.3 overs, 40 dots, 35 runs & 8 wickets



#RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter What a brilliant performance by Uttarakhand's Deepak Dhapola to dismiss Himachal Pradesh for just 49 runs.8.3 overs, 40 dots, 35 runs & 8 wickets 🌟What a brilliant performance by Uttarakhand's Deepak Dhapola to dismiss Himachal Pradesh for just 49 runs.🔥8.3 overs, 40 dots, 35 runs & 8 wickets#RanjiTrophy #CricketTwitter https://t.co/EfGDKTCO1f

Uttarakhand (295/6) lead Himachal Pradesh (49) by 246 runs

Uttar Pradesh (225/7) vs Baroda

Elite Group B

Andhra (58/2) trail Maharashtra (200) by 142 runs

Hyderabad (78/3) trail Assam (205) by 127 runs

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic of the



Delhi reach 212/6 with Lalit Yadav and Pranshu Vijayran

at the crease.



wickets each for L Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier.



Scorecard bcci.tv/domestic/ranji…



@mastercardindia Stumps on Dayof the #DELvTN clash in the #RanjiTrophy Delhi reach 212/6 with Lalit Yadav and Pranshu Vijayranat the crease.wickets each for L Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier.Scorecard Stumps on Day 1️⃣ of the #DELvTN clash in the #RanjiTrophy!Delhi reach 212/6 with Lalit Yadav and Pranshu Vijayranat the crease.3️⃣ wickets each for L Vignesh and Sandeep Warrier. Scorecard ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/ranji…@mastercardindia https://t.co/yfiNXBwXs8

Delhi (212/6) vs Tamil Nadu

Mumbai (36/2) trail Saurashtra (289) by 253 runs

Elite Group C

Services (326/6) vs Jharkhand

Kerala (100/2) trail Chhattisgarh (149) by 49 runs

Karnataka (294/3) vs Goa

Rajasthan (333/9) vs Puducherry

Elite Group D

Punjab (62/1) vs Tripura

Vidarbha (58/2) trail Jammu and Kashmir (191) by 133 runs

Railways (274) vs Madhya Pradesh

Jay Shah @JayShah #RanjiTrophy has time and again helped bring out raw homegrown talent onto the forefront. This time it's @CricketCau 's Deepak Dhapola! His 8/35 against @himachalcricket is one of the finest bowling performances of the tournament. Long way to go! @BCCIdomestic #RanjiTrophy has time and again helped bring out raw homegrown talent onto the forefront. This time it's @CricketCau 's Deepak Dhapola! His 8/35 against @himachalcricket is one of the finest bowling performances of the tournament. Long way to go! @BCCIdomestic

Chandigarh (247/7) vs Gujarat

Plate

Mizoram (225/7) vs Sikkim

Bihar (247/7) vs Meghalaya

Arunachal Pradesh (233) vs Manipur

Poll : 0 votes