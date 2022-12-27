Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 3, Day 1 Round-up: Deepak Dhapola claims 8/35 as Uttarakhand bundle out Himachal Pradesh for 49

Medium pacer Deepak Dhapola claimed 8/35 as Uttarakhand skittled out Himachal Pradesh for 49 in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group A match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Tuesday, December 27.
Aditya Tare then hit 91* as Uttarakhand went to stumps on Day 1 of the match at 295/6, having gained a significant 246-run lead. In another game in the same group, Nishant Sindhu’s 142* took Haryana to an impressive 306/5 at stumps against Odisha.
In an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, pacer bowler Nitish Reddy picked up 5/53 as Andhra bowled out Maharashtra for a disappointing 200 in Vizianagaram.
Andhra went to stumps at 58/2, trailing Maharashtra by 142 runs. At the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, Saurashtra were bowled out for 289 by Mumbai, who were 36/2 at stumps, trailing their opponents by 253 runs.
Jalaj Saxena claimed 5/48 as Kerala cleaned up Chhattisgarh for 149 in 49.5 overs in an Elite Group C match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in Thiruvananthapuram. In response, Kerala reached 100/2 by stumps in 38 overs.
Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 3, Day 1
Here's a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 1 of Round 3 of the domestic competition.
Elite Group A
Nagaland (166/9) vs Bengal
Haryana (306/5) vs Odisha
Uttarakhand (295/6) lead Himachal Pradesh (49) by 246 runs
Uttar Pradesh (225/7) vs Baroda
Elite Group B
Andhra (58/2) trail Maharashtra (200) by 142 runs
Hyderabad (78/3) trail Assam (205) by 127 runs
Delhi (212/6) vs Tamil Nadu
Mumbai (36/2) trail Saurashtra (289) by 253 runs
Elite Group C
Services (326/6) vs Jharkhand
Kerala (100/2) trail Chhattisgarh (149) by 49 runs
Karnataka (294/3) vs Goa
Rajasthan (333/9) vs Puducherry
Elite Group D
Punjab (62/1) vs Tripura
Vidarbha (58/2) trail Jammu and Kashmir (191) by 133 runs
Railways (274) vs Madhya Pradesh
Chandigarh (247/7) vs Gujarat
Plate
Mizoram (225/7) vs Sikkim
Bihar (247/7) vs Meghalaya
Arunachal Pradesh (233) vs Manipur