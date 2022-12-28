Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Round 3, Day 2 Round-up: Manish Pandey slams 208*, Riyan Parag clubs 78 off 28

Manish Pandey scored a brilliant double hundred for Karnataka against Goa on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group C match in Porvorim on Wednesday, December 28. Pandey remained unbeaten on 208 off only 186 balls, slamming 14 and 11 sixes. Karnataka declared their first innings at 603/7. In response, Goa went to stumps at 45/1.

In an Elite Group A Ranji Trophy 2022-23 game in Dimapur, Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran hit his fourth consecutive ton in as many innings. He scored 170 off 218, while Sudip Kumar Gharami contributed 104 as Bengal reached 336/4 by stumps on Day 2 against Nagaland.

Earlier, Easwaran had scored a hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and followed it up with two centuries while leading India A against Bangladesh A.

In an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Riyan Parag almost single-handedly kept Assam in the hunt against Hyderabad. He claimed 4/48 as Hyderabad were restricted to 208 in response to Assam’s first innings score of 208. Parag then clobbered 78 off 28 balls as Assam went to stumps at 182/6 in their second innings.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 95 off 107, but Mumbai were restricted to 230 in their first innings against Saurashtra (289 and 120/6) in a Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Brief scores from Round 3, Day 2

Here’s a look at brief scores from all the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches played on Day 2 of Round 3 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Bengal (336/4) lead Nagaland (166) by 170 runs

Odisha (204/3) trail Haryana (338) by 134 runs

Himachal Pradesh (49 & 277/4) trail Uttarakhand (336) by 10 runs

Baroda (221/6) trail Uttar Pradesh (258) by 37 runs

Elite Group B

Maharashtra (200 & 89/1) lead Andhra (211) by 78 runs

Assam (205 & 182/6) lead Hyderabad (208) by 179 runs

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic of the



Tamil Nadu move to 214/5 at the end of Day's play, trailing by 89 runs.



Harshit Rana the pick of the bowlers for Delhi so far with 3-73



Scorecard bcci.tv/domestic/ranji… @mastercardindia Stumps on Dayof the #DELvTN clash in the #RanjiTrophy Tamil Nadu move to 214/5 at the end of Day's play, trailing by 89 runs.Harshit Rana the pick of the bowlers for Delhi so far with 3-73Scorecard Stumps on Day 2️⃣ of the #DELvTN clash in the #RanjiTrophy!Tamil Nadu move to 214/5 at the end of Day's play, trailing by 89 runs. Harshit Rana the pick of the bowlers for Delhi so far with 3-73 👌 Scorecard ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/ranji… @mastercardindia https://t.co/5N8avyOsDa

Tamil Nadu (214/5) trail Delhi (303) by 89 runs -

Saurashtra (289 & 120/6) lead Mumbai (230) by 179 runs

Elite Group C

Jharkhand (228/4) trail Services (367) by 139 runs

Chhattisgarh (149 & 10/2) trail Kerala (311) by 152 runs

Goa (45/1) trail Karnataka (603/7 d) by 558 runs

Rajasthan (335) beat Puducherry (104 & 130 f/o) by an innings and 101 runs

Elite Group D

Tripura (17/0) trail Punjab (203) by 186 runs

Jammu and Kashmir (191 & 77/3) trail Vidarbha (272) by four runs

Madhya Pradesh (243/9) trail Railways (274) by 31 runs

Roshan Balasubramanian @Robowski10

He reached his 50 off just 19 balls

@ParagRiyan @rajasthanroyals #RanjiTrophy #BCCI Some serious hitting by Riyan Parag as he scored 78 runs off just 28 balls which includes 8 fours & 6 sixes at a SR off 278.57He reached his 50 off just 19 balls Some serious hitting by Riyan Parag as he scored 78 runs off just 28 balls which includes 8 fours & 6 sixes at a SR off 278.57He reached his 50 off just 19 balls 🔥@ParagRiyan @rajasthanroyals #RanjiTrophy #BCCI https://t.co/XXj767KU9y

Gujarat (249/3) trail Chandigarh (304) by 55 runs

Plate

Sikkim (176) trail Mizoram (263) by 87 runs

Bihar (264 & 73/3) lead Meghalaya (167) by 170 runs

Arunachal Pradesh (233 & 20/0) trail Manipur (287) by 34 runs

Poll : 0 votes