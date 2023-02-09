Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals Day 2: Mayank Agarwal hits 249 as Karnataka post 407 against Saurashtra

Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal scored a resolute double-hundred to guide his team to 407 in their first innings on Day 2 of the second Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-final against Saurashtra on Thursday, February 9.

Karnataka resumed their first innings on 229/5 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with Agarwal unbeaten on 110 and Srinivas Sharath on 58. Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya struck early for Saurashtra, trapping Sharath lbw for 66 off 153 balls.

Krishnappa Gowtham (2) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (6) also perished cheaply as Karnataka slipped to 278/8.

Agarwal then found an able ally in Vidwath Kaverappa (15). The duo added a vital 91 runs for the ninth wicket to take Karnataka’s score closer to the 370-run mark.

The defiant stand ended when Sakariya bowled Kaverappa. Although the No. 10 batter struck only three fours, his stay at the crease allowed his captain to score some crucial runs.

Mayank Agarwal scored 249 in 429 balls with 28 fours and 6 sixes in the Semis of Ranji Trophy. A captain's knock by Mayank, the next best scorer was 66 for Karnataka.



Karnataka’s innings ended when Agarwal was run-out, one short of a well-deserved 250, in the Ranji Trophy knockout encounter. The experienced right-handed batter’s excellent knock lasted 429 balls and included 28 fours and six sixes.

Responding to Karnataka’s impressive total, Saurashtra went to stumps on Day 2 at 76/2. Kaverappa claimed both the Saurashtra wickets to fall. He bowled Snell Patel for a duck and then cleaned up Vishvaraj Jadeja for 22. At the close of play, Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson were unbeaten on 27 each.

Bengal strike crucial blows against MP after posting 438 in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semis

In the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Bengal gained control against Madhya Pradesh by Stumps on Day 2 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Resuming their first innings on 307/4, Bengal posted an impressive 438 on the board.

While Sudip Kumar Gharami and Anustup Majumdar struck hundreds on Day 1, Abishek Porel (51) and skipper Manoj Tiwary 42 made handy contributions on the second day. Bengal looked good to cross 450, but their lower-order failed to offer much resistance.

For MP, Kumar Kartikeya was the best bowler with figures of 3/95.

#RanjiTrophy #SF1 #MPvBEN



Here's how the action unfolded

Madhya Pradesh reached to 56/2 in response to Bengal's 438 and trail by 382 more runs at the end of Day 2

Bengal continued the good work with the ball in hand as Akash Deep dismissed Yash Dubey for 12, while Ishan Porel got the better of Himanshu Mantri for 23. At stumps on Day 2 of the first Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-final, MP were 56/2.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals: Brief scores

1st semi-final: Madhya Pradesh (56/2) trail Bengal (438) by 382 runs - Sudip Kumar Gharami 112, Anustup Majumdar 120; Kumar Kartikeya 3/95.

2nd semi-final: Saurashtra (76/2) trail Karnataka (438) by 331 runs - Mayank Agarwal 249, Srinivas Sharath 66; Chetan Sakariya 3/73, Kushang Patel 3/109.

