Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals Day 4: Skipper Arpit Vasavada slams 202 as Saurashtra turn the tables on Karnataka

Having made a stellar fightback on Day 3 of the second Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-final against Karnataka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saurashtra continued to dominate on Saturday, February 11. Resuming their first innings at 364/4, they went on to post 527.

Saurashtra skipper Arpit Vasavada, who resumed his innings on 112*, went on to complete a memorable double hundred. He notched up 202 off 406 balls, hitting 21 fours and one six, to put his team in command in the Ranji Trophy semi-final. Chirag Jani also contributed 72, adding 142 runs for the fifth wicket with his captain.

For Karnataka, Vidwath Kaverappa claimed 5/83, which included the scalp of Vasavada. Karnataka, however, were jittery with the bat in their second innings and were reduced to 123/4 by Stumps.

Mayank Agarwal scored a brisk 55 off 64 to go with his first-innings double ton. Nikin Jose was unbeaten on 54, but Parth Bhut trapped Manish Pandey (four) lbw with what turned out to be the last ball of the day.

0 & 139 v Gujarat in Semifinal, 2020

106 & 3 v Bengal in Final, 2020

0 & 77 v Punjab in Quarterfinal, 2023

202 v Karnataka in Semifinal, today

With one day left in the semi-final, Karnataka’s lead is a mere three runs. Having conceded the first innings lead, their chances of progressing to the final seem all but over.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals: Bengal in complete command against Madhya Pradesh

Bengal continued to dominate proceedings on Day 4 of the first Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-final against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday. Resuming their second innings on 59/2, Bengal reached 279/9 by Stumps, with their lead swelling to 547 runs.

Anustup Majumdar, who had scored a hundred in the first innings, made another crucial contribution of 80 in the second essay. He faced 219 balls and hit seven fours in a defiant display. Majumdar was looking good for his second three-figure score in the Ranji Trophy semi-final. However, he was trapped lbw by Kumar Kartikeya (3/63).

Sudip Kumar Gharami, the other centurion for Bengal in the first innings, was dismissed for 41. He fell lbw to Saransh Jain, who claimed six of the nine wickets to fall in Bengal’s second innings.

At stumps on Day 4, Pradipta Pramanik was unbeaten on an impressive 60, having struck three fours and five sixes.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals: Brief scores

1st semi-final: Bengal (438 & 279/9) lead Madhya Pradesh (170) by 547 runs - Anustup Majumdar 80, Pradipta Pramanik 60*; Saransh Jain 6/103

2nd semi-final: Karnataka (407 & 123/4) lead Saurashtra (527) by three runs - Arpit Vasavada 202; Vidwath Kaverappa 5/83

