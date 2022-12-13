Ranji Trophy 2022: Arjun Tendulkar makes Ranji Trophy debut for Goa against Rajasthan

Arjun Tendulkar earned his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa against Rajasthan in the Elite Group C fixture being played at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim today (December 13). In the process, the 23-year-old also made his first-class debut as well.

The bowling all-rounder made a shift to the Goa state team earlier this year after not getting adequate chances to play for Maharastra. The left-arm pacer has only featured in seven List A matches and nine T20s for Mumbai and Goa.

Arjun was previously a part of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) but didn't feature for the team. Head coach of MI Mahela Jayawardene had emphasized that Arjun Tendulkar needed to improve on certain aspects of his game to make it to the playing XI.

Arjun Tendulkar received NoC letter from Mumbai Cricket Association

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has also handed over a No Objection Certificate (NoC) to Arjun for the change of state teams.

Speaking on the development, Vipul Phadke, the Goa Cricket Association secretary was quoted as saying:

“He wanted to play for Goa in the forthcoming season, so he approached us. We told him to first get a NoC from MCA, which he got today. We will have his fitness and skill test going ahead. Like many players, Arjun wanted to play for Goa but a process will be followed before we pick him."

In the ongoing Ranji match against Rajasthan, Goa lost the wicket of Sumiran Amonkar early, who got out to pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Amogh Sunil Desai looked in good touch with a deft knock of 27 before being scalped by Arafat Khan.

Thereafter, Suyash Prabhudessai (45*) and Snehal Suhas Kautahnkar (16*) took charge and guided Goa to 106 for the loss of two wickets at the end of the second session on Day 1.

