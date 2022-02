Prasidh Krishna claims 6, double tons for Chirag Jani and Ganesh Satish in Ranji Trophy 2022 (Day 2, Round 2)

Pacer Prasidh Krishna shone with 6 for 35 as Karnataka bundled out Jammu & Kashmir for 93 on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 encounter in Round 2.

Responding to Karnataka’s first-innings total of 302, built around Karun Nair’s 175, the J&K batters could not stand up to Krishna’s challenge. The entire team folded in 29.5 overs.

Saurashtra’s Chirag Jani smashed 235 in 373 balls as the team put up an impressive total of 501 against Odisha in an Elite Group D encounter in Ahmedabad. Jani's dominant knock featured 33 fours and four sixes.

In a Group G Ranji Trophy contest in Sultanpur, Vidarbha declared their first innings on 569 for 5 against Maharashtra. Ganesh Satish slammed 275 in 482 balls, while Akshay Wadkar remained unbeaten on 145. The duo added a mammoth 288 for the fourth wicket.

Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 2 of Round 2

Here’s a round-up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 2 of Round 2:

Elite, Group B (Cuttack)

Bengal vs Hyderabad

Bengal (242 & 16/1) lead Hyderabad (205) by 53 runs

Chandigarh vs Baroda

Baroda (398/7) lead Chandigarh by 230 runs

Elite, Group H (Guwahati)

Jharkhand vs Delhi

Delhi (223/8) trail Jharkhand (251) by 28 runs

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh (105/5) trail Tamil Nadu (470/9d) by 365 runs

Plate Group (Kolkata)

Bihar vs Sikkim

Sikkim (138/3) trail Bihar (431/9d) by 293 runs

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland

Nagaland (413/5) lead Arunachal Pradesh (216) by 197 runs

Manipur vs Mizoram

Manipur (197 & 110/5) lead Mizoram (127) by 180 runs

Elite, Group A (Rajkot)

Gujarat vs Kerala

Kerala (277/4) trail Gujarat (388) by 111 runs

Elite, Group A (Saurashtra)

Meghalaya vs Madhya Pradesh

Meghalaya (61 & 16/0) trail Madhya Pradesh (499/6d) by 422 runs

Elite, Group C (Chennai)

Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir

Karnataka (302 & 128/2) lead Jammu & Kashmir (93) by 337 runs

Puducherry vs Railways

Railways (205/3) trail Puducherry (342) by 137 runs

Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)

Saurashtra vs Odisha

Odisha (52/3) trail Saurashtra (501) by 449 runs

Mumbai vs Goa

Mumbai (163 & 57/1) trail Goa (327) by 107 runs

Elite, Group E (Thumba)

Andhra vs Services

Services (75/2) trail Andhra (389) by 314 runs

Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan

Rajasthan (117/5) trail Uttarakhand (337) by 220 runs

Elite, Group F (Delhi)

Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura

Tripura (202) trail Himachal Pradesh (365) by 163 runs

Punjab vs Haryana

Haryana (204/3) trail Punjab (444) by 240 runs

Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra

Maharashtra (46/1) trail Vidarbha (569/5d) by 523 runs

Elite, Group G (Rohtak)

Assam vs Uttar Pradesh

Assam (265 & 5/1) trail Uttar Pradesh (274) by 4 runs

Edited by Sai Krishna