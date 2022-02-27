Rohan Kunnummal smashes ton as Kerala thump Gujarat; Jharkhand pip Delhi by 15 runs in Ranji Trophy 2022 (Day 4, Round 2)

Kerala thumped Gujarat by eight wickets in their Ranji Trophy 2022 encounter in Rajkot on Sunday. Set to chase 214, Rohan Kunnummal took Kerala home with a brilliant 106* off 87 balls. Kunnummal had scored 129 in the first innings and 107 earlier against Meghalaya.

Shams Mulani bagged 5 for 60 as Mumbai beat Goa by 119 runs in their Ranji Trophy 2022 clash in Ahmedabad. Goa were set to chase 232 after Mumbai declared their second innings on 395/9d.

Mulani’s brilliance, however, saw Goa being rolled over for 112. He had bagged a 6-fer in the first innings as well and was declared Player of the Match. Tanush Kotian, who scored a crucial 98 in Mumbai’s second innings, chipped in with three wickets.

ABHIRAM RK @abhiram2121 For Rohan Kunnummal



What An Innings By ! Hundred In The First Innings (129)

Now In Second Innings Too



3 Centuries In Two Matches . What A Player .#RanjiTrophy #Rohan #Kunnummal



: @StarSportsIndia AnotherFor Rohan KunnummalWhat An Innings By ! Hundred In The First Innings (129)Now In Second Innings Too3 Centuries In Two Matches . What A Player . #GUJvKER Another 💯 For Rohan KunnummalWhat An Innings By ! Hundred In The First Innings (129) Now In Second Innings Too 3 Centuries In Two Matches . What A Player .#GUJvKER #RanjiTrophy #Rohan #Kunnummal 📹 : @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/4H5WbwZcjm

In Guwahati, Jharkhand beat Delhi by 15 runs in a thrilling finish. Set to chase 335, Delhi were all out for 319. Opener Dhruv Shorey’s 136 went in vain as Shahbaz Nadeem scalped five wickets to complete a 10-fer for the match. Also, Bengal beat Hyderabad by 72 runs while Saurashtra hammered Odisha by an innings and 131 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 4 of Round 2

Here’s a round-up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 4 of Round 2:

Elite, Group B (Cuttack)

Bengal vs Hyderabad

Bengal (242 & 201) beat Hyderabad (205 & 166) by 72 runs

Chandigarh vs Baroda

Chandigarh (168 & 473/7) drew with Baroda (517)

Elite, Group H (Guwahati)

Jharkhand vs Delhi

Jharkhand (251 & 307/7d) beat Delhi (224 & 319) by 15 runs

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh

Tamil Nadu (470/9d) drew with Chhattisgarh (304 & 172/8) f/o

Plate Group (Kolkata)

Bihar vs Sikkim

Bihar (431/9d & 263/3) drew with Sikkim (673/8d)

Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic #NAGvARP | #RanjiTrophy | @Paytm



Here's his -wicket haul Jonathan Rongsen starred with the ball as Nagaland sealed a win over Arunachal Pradesh.Here's his-wicket haul Jonathan Rongsen starred with the ball as Nagaland sealed a win over Arunachal Pradesh.👌 👌 #NAGvARP | #RanjiTrophy | @PaytmHere's his 5⃣-wicket haul 🎥 🔽 https://t.co/H57M3XBDm1

Nagaland (536/7) beat Arunachal Pradesh (216 & & 237) by an innings and 83 runs

Manipur vs Mizoram

Manipur (197 & 425/9d) drew with Mizoram (127 & 302/8)

Elite, Group A (Rajkot)

Gujarat vs Kerala

Kerala (439 & 214/2) beat Gujarat (388 & 214/2) by 8 wickets

Elite, Group C (Chennai)

Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir

Karnataka (302 & 298/3d) beat Jammu & Kashmir (93 & 390) by 117 runs

Puducherry vs Railways

Railways (525/9) drew with Puducherry (342 & 208/3)

Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)

Saurashtra vs Odisha

Saurashtra (501) beat Odisha (165 & 205) f/o by an innings and 131 runs

Mumbai vs Goa

Mumbai (163 & 395/9d) beat Goa (327 & 112) by 119 runs

Elite, Group E (Thumba)

Andhra vs Services

Andhra (389 & 220/4) drew with Services (343)

Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan

Uttarakhand (337 & 246/7d) beat Rajasthan (129 & 155) by 299 runs

Elite, Group F (Delhi)

Punjab vs Haryana

Punjab (444 & 45/0) beat Haryana (282 & 203) f/o

Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra

Vidarbha (569/5d) drew with Maharashtra (328 & 69/4) f/o

Edited by Sai Krishna