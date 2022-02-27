Rohan Kunnummal smashes ton as Kerala thump Gujarat; Jharkhand pip Delhi by 15 runs in Ranji Trophy 2022 (Day 4, Round 2)

Kerala thumped Gujarat by eight wickets in their Ranji Trophy 2022 encounter in Rajkot on Sunday. Set to chase 214, Rohan Kunnummal took Kerala home with a brilliant 106* off 87 balls. Kunnummal had scored 129 in the first innings and 107 earlier against Meghalaya.
Shams Mulani bagged 5 for 60 as Mumbai beat Goa by 119 runs in their Ranji Trophy 2022 clash in Ahmedabad. Goa were set to chase 232 after Mumbai declared their second innings on 395/9d.
Mulani’s brilliance, however, saw Goa being rolled over for 112. He had bagged a 6-fer in the first innings as well and was declared Player of the Match. Tanush Kotian, who scored a crucial 98 in Mumbai’s second innings, chipped in with three wickets.
In Guwahati, Jharkhand beat Delhi by 15 runs in a thrilling finish. Set to chase 335, Delhi were all out for 319. Opener Dhruv Shorey’s 136 went in vain as Shahbaz Nadeem scalped five wickets to complete a 10-fer for the match. Also, Bengal beat Hyderabad by 72 runs while Saurashtra hammered Odisha by an innings and 131 runs.
Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 4 of Round 2
Here’s a round-up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 4 of Round 2:
Elite, Group B (Cuttack)
Bengal vs Hyderabad
Bengal (242 & 201) beat Hyderabad (205 & 166) by 72 runs
Chandigarh vs Baroda
Chandigarh (168 & 473/7) drew with Baroda (517)
Elite, Group H (Guwahati)
Jharkhand vs Delhi
Jharkhand (251 & 307/7d) beat Delhi (224 & 319) by 15 runs
Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh
Tamil Nadu (470/9d) drew with Chhattisgarh (304 & 172/8) f/o
Plate Group (Kolkata)
Bihar vs Sikkim
Bihar (431/9d & 263/3) drew with Sikkim (673/8d)
Arunachal Pradesh vs Nagaland
Nagaland (536/7) beat Arunachal Pradesh (216 & & 237) by an innings and 83 runs
Manipur vs Mizoram
Manipur (197 & 425/9d) drew with Mizoram (127 & 302/8)
Elite, Group A (Rajkot)
Gujarat vs Kerala
Kerala (439 & 214/2) beat Gujarat (388 & 214/2) by 8 wickets
Elite, Group C (Chennai)
Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir
Karnataka (302 & 298/3d) beat Jammu & Kashmir (93 & 390) by 117 runs
Puducherry vs Railways
Railways (525/9) drew with Puducherry (342 & 208/3)
Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)
Saurashtra vs Odisha
Saurashtra (501) beat Odisha (165 & 205) f/o by an innings and 131 runs
Mumbai vs Goa
Mumbai (163 & 395/9d) beat Goa (327 & 112) by 119 runs
Elite, Group E (Thumba)
Andhra vs Services
Andhra (389 & 220/4) drew with Services (343)
Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)
Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan
Uttarakhand (337 & 246/7d) beat Rajasthan (129 & 155) by 299 runs
Elite, Group F (Delhi)
Punjab vs Haryana
Punjab (444 & 45/0) beat Haryana (282 & 203) f/o
Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)
Vidarbha vs Maharashtra
Vidarbha (569/5d) drew with Maharashtra (328 & 69/4) f/o