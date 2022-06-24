Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma tons put MP in command in Ranji Trophy 2022 final against Mumbai

Hundreds from Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma, combined with a brisk fifty from Rajat Patidar, put Madhya Pradesh firmly on top on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final against Mumbai on Friday in Bengaluru. Responding to Mumbai’s first-innings total of 374, MP ended the day on 368 for 3, trailing by a mere 6 runs.

Dubey struck 133 off 336 balls, while Sharma contributed 116 off 215. The duo featured in a massive 222-run stand for the second wicket, which could end up being the defining partnership of the match if the Ranji Trophy 2022 final is decided on the basis of the first-innings lead.

Resuming the day on a solid 123 for 1, Dubey and Sharma continued to frustrate the Mumbai bowlers. After the duo eased to their half-centuries, the latter was dropped on 55 at short point.

The let-off was to prove very costly for Mumbai as they endured a wicketless session. There were a few chances and a couple of close lbw shouts but nothing much else as the set MP batters went about their task in a professional manner.

In the last over before lunch on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, Dubey brought up three figures by sweeping Tanush Kotian to fine leg for a boundary. He celebrated by performing the “KL Rahul celebration”, covering his ears with his fingers. MP went to Lunch in a dominating position at 228 for 1.

Rajat Patidar adds to Mumbai’s woes in Ranji Trophy 2022 final on Day 3

Sharma also brought up a well-deserved hundred in the second session of play. He crunched Tushar Deshpande through covers for four to bring up three figures and the 200-run stand as well. After an extended period of frustration, Mohit Avasthi got the belated breakthrough for Mumbai, having Sharma caught behind.

If Mumbai thought this was an opportunity for them to fight back, they were to be proved horribly wrong. Patidar (67*) came in and immediately struck two boundaries. He kept finding the ropes with ease after that. By tea, Patidar had raced to 27 off 25 while MP were 301 for 2.

With his team in command, the batter decided to carry on batting aggressively even in the last session. He reached a commanding 44-ball fifty by clipping Avasthi to deep midwicket for a boundary.

Patidar had a lucky escape on 52 as he was caught playing a rash stroke but the bowler, Shams Mulani, had overstepped. This was another emphatic proof of which way the Ranji Trophy 2022 final was heading.

Dubey’s fine knock ended when he was caught behind off Mulani. However, it was nothing more than a consolation for Mumbai - their dream of capturing another Ranji Trophy title seems to be slipping away rather quickly.

