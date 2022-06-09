Mumbai thump Uttarakhand by 725 runs in Ranji Trophy 2022, break highest win margin record in first-class history

Mumbai stormed into the semifinals of the ongoing Ranji Trophy after thumping Uttarakhand by a record margin of 725 runs in the quarterfinals. Their margin of victory was the highest ever in all of first-class cricket.

The previous best was when New South Wales beat Queensland by 685 runs in the 1929-1930 season. Mumbai have made a statement of intent with their most recent victory and are certainly the team to beat in the tournament after this record win.

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 Biggest margins in FC cricket (by runs):

725 MUMBAI BEAT UTTARAKHAND (today)

685 NSW beat Queensland (1929/30)

675 England beat Australia (1928/29)

638 NSW beat South Australia (1920/21)

609 Muslim Commercial Bank beat Water and Power Development Authority (1977/78)

Prithvi Shaw has already won the U19 World Cup with Team India in 2018 and the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy captaining the domestic giants. If they play to their potential, Shaw is likely to add another piece of silverware to his cabinet as captain.

Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar laid foundation for Mumbai's win

Batting first, Mumbai had the talent to post a huge total. However, their top three of Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Arman Jaffer were dismissed without being able to convert their starts into big scores.

Sarfaraz Khan's unreal form came to the fore once again to rescue the side. The 24-year-old smashed his sixth score of 150 or more in his last 13 innings in the Ranji Trophy.

Suved Parkar also stepped up to the plate and his 252 was the fourth highest score by an Indian on a first-class debut. Mumbai's 647/8 (decl.) was just too much for Uttarakhand, as they were bowled out for just 114. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani picked up a fifer and put his team in the driver's seat.

Shaw decided to bat again and pile more misery on the opposition. Jaiswal scored a fine hundred as Uttarakhand were given a mammoth target of 795. The result was a mere formality, but there was no fight from the opposition as they were bundled out for just 69.

Prithvi Shaw and his men will now take on Uttar Pradesh in what promises to be a cracking semifinal.

