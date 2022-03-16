Ranji Trophy 2022 pre-quarterfinal: Jharkhand advance after taking massive 1008-run lead over minnows Nagaland

Jharkhand advanced to the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2022 on the basis of a first-innings lead after posting a mammoth 880 in their first essay. Nagaland could only manage 289 in response after which Jharkhand came up with another impressive batting effort in their second innings of the match in Kolkata. They put up 417/6 to go 1,008 runs ahead as the game ended in a dull draw.

Nagaland were made to rue their decision to field first after winning the toss as Jharkhand ended Day 1 on an imposing 402 for 5. Jharkhand ended up batting 203.4 overs in their first innings, finishing with a massive total that was only 20 runs short of 900.

Kumar Kushagra top-scored for Jharkhand with a blazing 266 off only 269 balls, hitting 37 fours and two sixes. Shahbaz Nadeem scored an impressive 177 from 304 deliveries while Virat Singh contributed 107 in 155 balls. For Nagaland, Imliwati Lemtur claimed 4 for 179 in 51.4 overs, while Khrievitso Kense returned with figures of 3 for 166 from 31 overs.

This was the solitary pre-quarterfinal played between the lowest-ranked team among the eight Elite groups and the toppers of a six-team Plate division. The knockout stages will be held in June after the completion of the IPL.

Nagaland fold up for 289 in response to Jharkhand’s 880

Responding to Jharkhand’s massive first-innings total, Nagaland could only manage 289 runs in 103.3 overs. Chetan Bist remained unbeaten on 122 off 253 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six. However, he did not get much support from the other batters. Shrikant Mundhe contributed 39 while Abu Nechim chipped in with 32. For Jharkhand, Shahbaz Nadeem claimed 3 for 70 while Anukul Roy and Sushant Mishra picked up two scalps each.

With the result of the match a foregone conclusion, Jharkhand helped themselves to more runs in the second innings. Anukul Roy scored 153 off 164 balls, while Kumar Kushagra contributed 89 to go with his double century in the first innings. Opener Utkarsh Singh also helped himself to 73. Jharkhand were 417 for 6 in their second innings when the match ended in a draw.

Kushagra was named Player of the Match for his knocks of 266 and 89.

