UP enter semis with five-wicket win over Karnataka; Mumbai lead by 794 vs Uttarakhand - Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-finals Day 3 (Round up)

Uttar Pradesh defeated Karnataka by five wickets in the third quarter-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur on Wednesday (June 8). With the win, UP became the first team to reach the semis of India's premier domestic competition this season.

Karnataka resumed their second innings on Day 3 at 100 for 8. The resistance from the lower order did not last long as they were bowled out for 114.

Chasing a target of 213, UP slipped to 28 for 2. However, skipper Karan Sharma led from the front with an unbeaten 93 to guide his side into the Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-finals.

Priyam Garg contributed a brisk 52 off 60 balls while Prince Yadav was unbeaten on 33.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



Captain Karan Sharma leads the charge with the bat in the chase as Uttar Pradesh beat Karnataka by wickets in #KARvUP | @Paytm



Scorecard bcci.tv/domestic/ranji… Uttar Pradesh march into the #RanjiTrophy semifinals!Captain Karan Sharma leads the charge with the bat in the chase as Uttar Pradesh beat Karnataka bywickets in #QF3 Scorecard Uttar Pradesh march into the #RanjiTrophy semifinals! 👏 👏Captain Karan Sharma leads the charge with the bat in the chase as Uttar Pradesh beat Karnataka by 5⃣ wickets in #QF3. 👍 👍 #KARvUP | @Paytm Scorecard ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/ranji… https://t.co/AtKOP4paDi

Bengal continued their domination over Jharkhand in quarter-final 1 at the Just Cricket Academy Ground in Bengaluru. Resuming Day 3 at 577 for 5, they declared their first innings at 773 for 7.

Shahbaz Ahmed (78), Sayan Mondal (53*) and Akash Deep (53*) hit half-centuries, making it the first instance of nine batters registering a fifty-plus score in a first-class innings.

Mondal and Ahmed then claimed three and two wickets respectively as Bengal reduced Jharkhand to 139 for 5 by stumps on Day 3. Jharkhand still trail Bengal by a mammoth 634 runs.

In quarter-final 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur, Mumbai gained a gigantic lead of 794 over Uttarakhand by stumps on Day 3.

Resuming their first innings on 39 for 2 in response to Mumbai's 647 for 8 declared, Uttarakhand were bundled out for 114. Shams Mulani was the standout bowler for Mumbai with 5 for 39.

Mumbai reached 261 for 3 by stumps on Day 3. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 103 off 150 while skipper Prithvi Shaw (72) and Aditya Tare (57) contributed half-centuries. Jaiswal and Shaw added 115 for the opening wicket.

In the fourth quarter-final, Punjab were trailing Madhya Pradesh by 58 runs with five second-innings wickets in hand.

MP resumed their first innings on Day 3 at 238 for 2. After Shubham Sharma was dismissed without adding anything to his overnight score of 102, Rajat Patidar contributed 85 while Akshat Raghuwanshi chipped in with 69.

A five-wicket haul from Vinay Choudhary, however, kept Punjab alive as they dismissed MP for 397.

Punjab's batting, however, floundered a second time as they crumbled to 120 for 5 by stumps. Kumar Kartikeya stood out for MP with figures of 4 for 31 from 23 overs.

Brief scores: Ranji Trophy 2022 quarter-finals

Jharkhand (139/5) trail Bengal (773/7 decl) by 634 runs, 1st Quarter-final (Bengaluru)

Mumbai (647/8 decl & 261/3) lead Uttarakhand (114) by 794 runs, 2nd Quarter-final (Alur)

Uttar Pradesh (155 & 213/5) beat Karnataka (253 & 114) by five wickets, 3rd Quarter-final (Alur)

Punjab (219 & 120/5) trail Madhya Pradesh (397) by 58 runs, 4th Quarter-final (Alur).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far