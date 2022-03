Services hammer Rajasthan by 10 wickets, Andhra defeat Uttarakhand by 8 wickets in Ranji Trophy 2022 (Round 3, Day 3)

Services defeated Rajasthan by 10 wickets in their Elite Group E Ranji Trophy 2022 encounter in Thiruvananthapuram. Having been rolled over for 92 in their first innings, Rajasthan managed only 210 in their second, leaving Services with a target of 2 runs for victory.

In the Elite Group E Ranji Trophy 2022 clash in Thumba, Andhra got the better of Uttarakhand by eight wickets. Cheepurapalli Stephen claimed 5 for 27 in Uttarakhand’s second innings to set up a convincing win for Andhra. Needing 70 for victory, Andhra got home without much trouble. Despite the defeat, Uttarakhand topped Group E with 12 points.

In the other Ranji Trophy 2022 results of the day, Punjab beat Tripura by six wickets in Delhi while chasing down a target of 240. Mandeep Singh scored an unbeaten 97. Also, Hyderabad defeated Baroda by 43 runs. Ravi Teja claimed 4/70 as Baroda were all out for 192 in a chase of 236.

Ranji Trophy 2022 scores by matches on Day 3 of Round 3

Here’s a round-up of scores for all Ranji Trophy 2022 matches played on Day 3 of Round 3:

Elite, Group B (Cuttack)

Bengal vs Chandigarh

Chandigarh (206 & 14/2) need 399 runs vs Bengal (437 & 181/8d)

Hyderabad vs Baroda

Hyderabad (197 & 201) beat Baroda (163 & 192) by 43 runs

Elite, Group H (Guwahati)

Delhi vs Chhattisgarh

Delhi (295 & 83/0 f/o) trail Chhattisgarh (482/9d) by 104 runs

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand

BCCI Domestic



Let's relive Jharkhand pacer Rahul Shukla's fine show with the ball against Tamil Nadu #RanjiTrophy | #TNvJHA | @Paytm

Jharkhand (226 & 102/4) need 110 runs vs Tamil Nadu (285 & 152)

Plate Group (Kolkata)

Arunachal Pradesh vs Bihar

Bihar (109 & 263/6) need 78 runs vs Arunachal Pradesh (196 & 253)

Nagaland vs Mizoram

Mizoram (95 & 42/1) need 668 runs vs Nagaland (509 & 295/5d)

Sikkim vs Manipur

Sikkim (462 & 211/2) lead Manipur (324) by 349 runs

Elite, Group A (Saurashtra)

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala

Kerala (198/2) trail Madhya Pradesh (585/9d) by 387 runs

Elite, Group A (Rajkot)

Gujarat vs Meghalaya

Meghalaya (166 & 224/3 f/o) trail Gujarat (555/8d) by 165 runs

Elite, Group C (Chennai)

Jammu & Kashmir vs Railways

Jammu & Kashmir (259 & 145/6) trail Railways (426) by 22 runs

Karnataka vs Puducherry

Puducherry (241 & 62/4 f/o) trail Karnataka (453/8) by 150 runs

Elite, Group D (Ahmedabad)

Saurashtra vs Goa

Saurashtra (347 & 305/3) lead Goa (311) by 341 runs

Mumbai vs Odisha

Odisha (284 & 84/5) trail Mumbai (532/9d) by 164 runs

Elite, Group E (Thumba)

Uttarakhand vs Andhra

BCCI Domestic



CH Stephen starred with the ball for Andhra and played a vital role in setting up his side's win. #RanjiTrophy | #APvCAU | @Paytm



Watch his five-wicket haul

Andhra (226 & 70/2) beat Uttarakhand (194 & 101) by 8 wickets

Elite, Group E (Thiruvananthapuram)

Rajasthan vs Services

Services (301 & 2/0) beat Rajasthan (92 & 210) by 10 wickets

Elite, Group F (Delhi)

Tripura vs Punjab

Punjab (120 & 240/4) beat Tripura (127 & 232) by 6 wickets

Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh (184 & 102/6) need 337 runs vs Haryana (302 & 320/9d)

Elite, Group G (Rohtak)

Assam vs Vidarbha

Vidarbha (271 & 125/5) need 31 runs vs Assam (316 & 110)

Elite, Group G (Sultanpur)

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra (462 & 84/4) lead Uttar Pradesh (317) by 229 runs

Edited by Sai Krishna