Dominant Mumbai bundle out UP for 180, gain 346-run lead by Stumps on Day 3 of Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-finals

Mumbai continued their domination over Uttar Pradesh on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2022 second semi-final in Bengaluru on Thursday. Having reduced UP to 25 for 2 by Stumps on Day 2 in response to their first-innings total of 393, Mumbai’s bowlers bundled out their opponents for 180. They then reached 133 for 1 by the end of play, extending their lead to 346 runs.

In their second innings, Mumbai skipper Prithvi Shaw got the team off to a brisk start, smashing 64 in 71 balls. Shaw, who did not find a place in the Indian squad for the Ireland T20Is, smacked 12 fours in his impressive knock.

Incredibly, Yashasvi Jaiswal hadn’t opened his account despite facing 52 balls when Shaw was dismissed. He eventually got off the mark with a boundary off his 54th delivery. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 35 off 114 balls at Stumps, while Armaan Jaffer was batting on 32 off 67. The duo added 67 runs for the second wicket.

Earlier, UP continued to stumble with the bat in their first innings. Skipper Karan Sharma (27) was the first batter to fall on the day, dismissed by Mohit Avasthi. The batting side kept losing at regular intervals as Rinku Singh (16), Dhruv Jurel (2) and Prince Yadav (20) all perished cheaply.

In the end, it needed a whirlwind 55-ball 48 from Shivam Mavi to lift UP to 180. Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian all claimed three wickets each for Mumbai.

In the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy 2022 in Alur, Madhya Pradesh gained a lead of 231 runs by Stumps on Day 3. After Bengal ended their first innings on 273 in response to MP’s 341, Rajat Patidar’s knock of 63* steadied MP in their second innings after they lost their openers with 50 runs on the board.

Yash Dubey was trapped lbw by Mukesh Kumar for 12, while Himanshu Mantri (21) was stumped off Pradipta Pramanik. Shubham Sharma retired on 22 but Patidar and Aditya Shrivastava (34*) led the fightback to put MP in a decent position in the semi-final.

Earlier, Bengal extended their first innings from 197 for 5 to 273. Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed, who were unbeaten on 84 and 72 respectively overnight, went on to cross three figures. After completing his century, Tiwary displayed a note and expressed his love to his family for the support they had given him.

The batter was dismissed for 102 off 211 balls, bringing an end to a sixth-wicket stand of 183. The lower order did not put up much resistance and Ahmed himself was the ninth wicket to fall, having contributed 116. From 237 for 5, Bengal slipped to 273 all out as MP staged an impressive fightback. Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain and Puneet Datey claimed three wickets each.

