Ranji Trophy 2024: Live streaming details for Round 2 matches, January 12-16

Round 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 commences on Friday, January 12, with 19 games scheduled for the day.

While Maharashtra dominate the Elite Group A, Vidarbha follow them closely in second spot in the group. Mumbai and Chattisgarh have seven points apiece in Elite Group B, courtesy of their victories in Round 1, but the former have a superior NRR and takes up the top spot.

From the Elite Group C, Tripura, Gujarat and Karnataka clinched victories with six points, but Tripura top the group on NRR. Puducherry and Baroda are level on points in the Elite Group D, with the former taking up the top spot.

Meghalaya and Hyderabad have seven points each in the Plate group, with the latter having a formidable NRR of +2.939. In the forthcoming second round of the Ranji Trophy, the elite groups will see four games being played between the teams, while the plate group will see three matches.

After a gap between their first and second games, all teams will be gearing up for their second game of the tournament. While the teams with a win will focus on strengthening their position in their group, the teams who lost their Round 1 games will hope to put up a fight and open their account.

Live streaming details for Round 2 games of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24

With a total of 19 games taking place on the day, only three select games can be watched by fans across India on the JioCinema app and website.

1. Mumbai vs Andhra, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai - 9:30 am IST

2. Gujarat vs Karnataka, Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'A', Motera, Ahmedabad - 9:30 am IST

3. Maharashtra vs Jharkhand, MCA Cricket Stadium, Gahunje, Pune - 9:30 am IST

Even though there’s no live streaming for the remaining 16 Ranji Trophy games, one can follow the live scores of all the games on Sportskeeda here.

