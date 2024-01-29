Ranji Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Round 4

Nineteen games were played in round four of the Ranji Trophy 2024 season. Two ended in a draw, while Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Hyderabad and Bengal won by an innings to earn seven points.

On that note, let’s take a look at the points table of each group following the round-four action:

Ranji Trophy Elite Group A

Vidarbha registered their third win in their Ranji Trophy group, beating Jharkhand by 308 runs. They are comfortably atop Elite Group A with 19 points after four games. Jharkhand are second from the bottom with three points and are yet to win a game.

The clash between Services and Saurashtra ended in a draw, leading to both teams sharing points. Services are sixth, while Saurashtra are fifth with a solitary win in four games.

Maharashtra are fourth after their round-four clash against Haryana resulted in a draw. They have 11 points. Haryana are second with two wins in four games and 17 points.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, beat Manipur by an innings and 142 runs to move to third. Rajasthan have two wins in four games and 15 points, while Manipur are languishing at the bottom with no points.

POSITION TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED DRAWN PTS 1 Vidarbha 4 3 1 0 0 19 2 Haryana 4 2 0 2 0 17 3 Rajasthan 4 2 0 2 0 15 4 Maharashtra 4 1 1 2 0 11 5 Saurashtra 4 1 1 2 0 10 6 Services 4 0 1 3 0 9 7 Jharkhand 4 0 1 3 0 3 8 Manipur 4 0 4 0 0 0

Ranji Trophy Elite Group B

In Elite Group B, Mumbai remain at the top of the table despite suffering a two-wicket loss to Uttar Pradesh. They have three wins in four games. Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, secured their first win of the tournament to move to fourth.

Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, beat Chhattisgarh by 126 runs to move second. They have two wins in four games and 15 points, while Chhattisgarh are fifth with a solitary win in four games.

The clash between Kerala and Bihar resulted in a draw, so both teams shared points. Kerala are yet to win a game this season and are rooted in second from the bottom in the points table. Bihar, too, are winless and are sixth.

Bengal beat Assam by an innings and 162 runs to move to 12 points and third place in the group. Bengal have a win in four games. The massive loss means Assam slipped to the bottom of the points table. They have one defeat in four games and one draw.

POSITION TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED DRAWN PTS 1 Mumbai 4 3 1 0 0 20 2 Andhra 4 2 1 1 0 15 3 Bengal 4 1 0 3 0 12 4 Uttar Pradesh 4 1 0 3 0 11 5 Chhattisgarh 4 1 1 2 0 11 6 Bihar 4 0 1 3 0 5 7 Kerala 4 0 1 3 0 4 8 Assam 4 0 3 1 0 1

Ranji Trophy Elite Group C

Karnataka registered their second win of the campaign by beating Tripura by 29 runs. They are atop the standings with 15 points. while Tripura are fifth. They have a solitary win in three games and nine points.

Tamil Nadu beat Chandigarh by an innings and 293 runs. With two wins in four games, they are second with 15 points. Chandigarh suffered their third loss and are rooted at the bottom of the table. They are yet to win and have three points.

Meanwhile, Goa lost to Punjab by six wickets. It was Punjab's first win this season as they moved to sixth in the points table with eight points. Goa are second from the bottom with four points.

Railways secured their first win, beating Gujarat by 184 runs to move to fourth place. Gujarat are third with two wins in four games and 13 points.

POSITION TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED DRAWN PTS 1 Karnataka 4 2 1 1 0 15 2 Tamil Nadu 4 2 1 1 0 15 3 Gujarat 4 2 1 1 0 13 4 Railways 4 1 1 2 0 12 5 Tripura 3 1 0 2 0 9 6 Punjab 4 1 1 2 0 8 7 Goa 4 0 2 2 0 4 8 Chandigarh 4 0 1 3 0 3

Ranji Trophy Elite Group D

The much-anticipated clash between Jammu and Kashmir and Baroda ended in a draw. Both teams shared points, but Baroda are atop Elite Group D. With 20 points they have three wins in four games, while Jammu and Kashmir have one win in four games and are fourth with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Odisha beat Himachal Pradesh by 238 runs for their first win of the season as they move to fifth in their group. Himachal continue to struggle, languishing at the bottom. They are yet to win a game and have three points.

Delhi, meanwhile, picked up their first win, beating Uttarakhand by seven runs. Delhi are sixth with seven points, while Uttarakhand are languishing at second from bottom with seven points.

Madhya Pradesh beat Puducherry by 319 runs to consolidate their second place in the points table. They have won two of their four games and accumulated 16 points.

POSITION TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED DRAWN PTS 1 Baroda 4 3 0 1 0 20 2 Madhya Pradesh 4 2 0 2 0 16 3 Puducherry 4 2 2 0 0 12 4 Jammu and Kashmir 4 1 0 3 0 11 5 Odisha 4 1 2 1 0 9 6 Delhi 4 1 2 1 0 7 7 Uttarakhand 4 1 2 1 0 7 8 Himachal Pradesh 4 0 3 1 0 3

Ranji Trophy Plate Group

In the Ranji Trophy Plate Group, Hyderabad are atop with four wins in as many games, with 28 points. They beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 187 runs in round four, while Arunachal are languishing at the bottom and remain winless.

Mizoram beat Meghalaya by 191 runs to move to second with two wins in four games, with 15 points. Meghalaya, also with two wins in four games, are third, with 14 points.

Meanwhile, Sikkim picked up their second win, beating Nagaland by seven wickets, to move to fourth place with 13 points, while Nagaland are second from bottom with seven points.

POSITION TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED DRAWN PTS 1 Hyderabad 4 4 0 0 0 28 2 Mizoram 4 2 1 1 0 15 3 Meghalaya 4 2 2 0 0 14 4 Sikkim 4 2 2 0 0 13 5 Nagaland 4 1 2 1 0 7 6 Arunachal Pradesh 4 0 4 0 0 0

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App