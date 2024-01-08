Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 1, Day 4 Round-up: Kumar Suraj ton secures draw for Jharkhand against Saurashtra; Gujarat beat TN by 111 runs

Kumar Suraj scored an unbeaten 113, while Kumar Deobrat hit 91 as Jharkhand managed to secure a draw in their Ranji Trophy 2024 Group A encounter against Saurashtra in Rajkot on Monday, January 8. Jharkhand posted 306/3 in 109 overs in their second innings when the game came to end. They were bowled out for 142 in their first innings after which Saurashtra responded with 578/4 declared.

In Group B, Mumbai hammered Bihar by an innings and 51 runs in Patna. Responding to Mumbai’s 251, Bihar were bowled out for 100 in their first innings and were bundled out for the same total following on as well. Shivam Dube (4/18) and Royston Dias (3/35) starred with the ball for Mumbai.

Gujarat beat Tamil Nadu by 111 runs in a Group C clash of Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium in Valsad. Chasing a target of 299, Tamil Nadu resumed their second innings on 38/3 and were bowled out for 187 as Arzan Nagwaswalla claimed 4/34 and Chintan Gaja (3/34).

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 1, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 4 of Round 1 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Haryana (100/6) drew with Rajasthan

Vidarbha (219 & 178/3) beat Services (241 & 155) by 7 wickets

Saurashtra (578/4 d) drew with Jharkhand (142 & 306/3)

Elite Group B

Mumbai (251) beat Bihar (100 & 100 f/o) by an innings and 51 runs

Andhra (445) drew Bengal (409 & 82/1)

Uttar Pradesh (302 & 323/3 d) drew with Kerala (243 & 72/2)

Chhattisgarh (327 & 87/0) beat Assam (159 & 254 f/o) by 10 wickets

Elite Group C

Tripura (484 & 151/5 d) beat Goa (135 & 263) by 237 runs

Karnataka (514/8 d & 52/3) beat Punjab (152 & 413) by 7 wickets

Railways (313/4) drew with Chandigarh (96 & 90/5)

Gujarat (236 & 312) beat Tamil Nadu (250 & 187) by 111 runs

Elite Group D

Puducherry (244 & 51/1) beat Delhi (148 & 145) by 9 wickets

Madhya Pradesh (323 & 243/3 d) drew with Uttarakhand (192 & 266/8)

Himachal Pradesh (120/1) drew with Jammu and Kashmir (100)

Baroda (351 & 258/4 d) beat Odisha (178 & 284) by 147 runs

Plate Group

Sikkim (442/9 d & 170/6) beat Mizoram (214 & 397) by four wickets

