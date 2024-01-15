Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 2, Day 4 Round-up: Siddharth Desai claims 7 as Gujarat register stunning win over Karnataka; Mumbai beat Andhra by 10 wickets

Left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai came up with a sensational spell of 7/42 as Gujarat stunned Karnataka by six runs in a Group C match of Ranji Trophy 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, January 15.

Set to chase a target of 110, Karnataka were bundled out for 103 in 26.2 overs. Karnataka’s openers added 50, but once skipper Mayank Agarwal was dismissed, they suffered a shocking collapse.

In a Group B match of Ranji Trophy 2024, Mumbai beat Andhra by 10 wickets at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. Made to follow on, Andhra were bowled out for 244 in their second innings as Shams Mulani claimed four wickets and Royston Dias three.

Mumbai chased down the target of 34 in 8.4 overs. In another match in the same group, the closely contested game between Uttar Pradesh and Bengal in Kanpur ended in a draw after no play was possible on Day 4.

Ranji Trophy 2024: Brief scores from Round 2, Day 4

Here’s a look at brief scores from all of the Ranji Trophy 2024 matches played on Day 4 of Round 2 of the competition.

Elite Group A

Services (466/4 d) drew with Rajasthan (153 & 130/0 f/o).

Jharkhand (403 & 167/2) drew with Maharashtra (601/5 d).

Elite Group B

Kerala (419) drew with Assam (248 & 212/3 f/o).

Bihar (108 & 226/7) drew with Chhattisgarh (329/2 d).

Expand Tweet

Uttar Pradesh (60 & 178/4) drew with Bengal (188).

Mumbai (395 & 34/0) beat Andhra (184 & 244 f/o) by 10 wickets.

Elite Group C

Gujarat (264 & 219) beat Karnataka (374 & 103) by 6 runs.

Expand Tweet

Railways (345) drew with Punjab (178 & 53/1 f/o).

Goa (618/7 d & 25/0) drew with Chandigarh (479).

Tamil Nadu (143/2) drew with Tripura.

Elite Group D

Uttarakhand (238 & 227) beat Himachal Pradesh (271 & 106) by 88 runs.

Odisha (498 & 38/1) drew with Madhya Pradesh (318 & 291/4 d f/o).

Delhi (134/6) drew with Jammu and Kashmir.

Plate Group

Nagaland (211 & 463/7 d) drew with Mizoram (356 & 221/8).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App